The son of Ferruccio, founder of the brand, at the premiere of the film about the family history with an open heart about his cars, passions and the relationship with his father

We meet Tonino Lamborghini at the Rome Film Fest on the occasion of the world premiere of the film Lamborghini – The Man Behind The Lengend (in January on Prime Video). It is the story of an epic and the story of his father Ferruccio, founder of the legendary brand.

Tonino, how do you define this film?

"It was a courageous gesture because it feeds the aggressive lions and the most docile dogs the whole history of my family. We are not dealing with a fictional film, but a realistic product that takes up what I wrote in my books. Who would have thought that? You can see that the history of Lamborghini is liked ".

What is your favorite Lamborghini?

“The Miura. It changed the world of the automobile, it was innovative. It is often said that there is a pre-Miura and a post-Miura. In high school I was often rejected and my father, instead of punishing me, gave me the family cars. he said: “When do I give them to you at 70?”. Once he arrived with an orange Miura and I made a lot of friends because he wanted me to let anyone try it. “It’s not the test driver who finds the flaws – he said – it’s the private “. In the summer, in July and August, I made everyone drive it and I would report the comments to Ferruccio”.

What were the faults of the Miura?

"When you started it you had to accelerate three or four, not too hasty, slow, and not everyone knew how to do it: there were those who accelerated too much and those too little and the car tended to flood. born in the midst of engines ".

What is the journey with the Miura that you will always remember together with your father?

“When we went to Ferrara to sell the company’s share package. I drove and he whistled happily. I asked him:” Why are you so happy? You’re selling your most beautiful daughter. “And he replied:” The world buys and sells everything “”.

Beyond the Lamborghinis have you ever had a small car?

“Of course, the family 500 that I drove at the age of seven without a license for the village. The policeman pretended not to see me: everyone in the area worked in Lamborghini and maybe there was also the policeman’s son (smiles, ed). Anyway my father at that age had me build a two-seater car all for myself: it had a nice twin-cylinder Iso engine, it hit 70 per hour and mounted the wheels of the Vespa. It’s still there, it’s in the museum “.

Have you ever had racing cars from other brands?

“Yes, I enjoyed seeing and buying used cars, I tried them all. I also had Ferraris and Maserati at home. I never had the obsession to be a driver, I just enjoyed cars”.

What is your favorite color for a Lamborghini?

“The unbeatable Miura red”.