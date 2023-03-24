Toninelli attacks Elly Schlein: “Go play Imagine on TV then vote in favor of arms in Ukraine”

Danilo Toninelli returns to attack Elly Schlein. This time in the sights of the former minister of Infrastructure and transport is the interview of the new secretary of the Democratic Party in the Rai2 program “Stasera c’è Cattelan”, in which she sat down at the piano to play “Imagine”, the historic hymn to peace by John Lennon.

“Total hypocrisy”, the exponent of the 5 Star Movement immediately attacks. “He goes to Cattelan’s to play Imagine on the piano, the hymn to peace! It is a pity that instead a few hours earlier she and her party voted in the classroom and in parliament in favor of sending new weapons to Ukraine. A p ** l that proves that again this lady has nothing “, concludes the video posted on TikTok and other social channels.

In recent weeks, the historic face of the M5s, who now works as an insurer, has attacked Schlein over the minimum wage proposal (“she is certain it will never be approved”), adoptions for rainbow families (“worse than a mass distraction”).