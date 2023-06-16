













Tonikawa Over The Moon For You – High School Days – reveals its premiere date

Warner Bros. Japan published a new advance through its YouTube channel, as well as an illustrated promotional of its new installment of Tonikawa Over The Moon For You – High School Days – which will be released on July 12, 2023.

The synopsis is as follows:

“Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You – High School Days- centers on Nasa, who is asked to teach a class at an all-girls high school, where the girls approach him for advice on their love problems. Tsukasa seems to agree with it, but she can’t help but feel nervous that her husband is surrounded by girls.

As we can see in the preview, it will be a fun installment that will be full of awkward but very funny moments. Again we will face the freshness of the concern of teen romance.

Source: Seven Arcs studio

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You – High School Days – It will consist of only four episodes.

We already know the opening and ending themes for the series. Saoir Hayami will perform “Plan”, for the opening and Akari Kito “Guru Guru Live” for closing.

There will be new voices in the cast because we will see unknown teenage faces, among which stands out: Ayane Sakura who will play Kaguya Gekko and Rika Nagae as Yaiba Shirogane.

Where can I see Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You?

The first season consisted of thirteen episodes, while the second is on stream and so far has ten episodes. Both are available through Crunchyroll. Due to this, we hope that the new installment of High School Days also came to the platform.

