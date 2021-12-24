In this special festive episode, Chris, Paddy and Freddie choose not their own cars, but each other. Yes, it’s time for TopGear-style raffle. After unwrapping their presents in Bethlehem (that is, of course, Bethlehem, Wales), our three wise men (at least they act very wisely) and their gifts set out on a Christmas tour of Britain. They stop along the way to play the traditional Christmas party game ‘Hints at High Speed’.

Then it’s time to deliver a huge tree to the UNESCO World Heritage City of Bath. Because nothing says ‘Merry Christmas’ quite like dumping a thousand-pound pine tree on the Royal Crescent. Then, in the words of the wonderful Chris Rea, it’s time for the presenters to drive home for Christmas. And by home we mean the TopGear test track, which has been magically transformed into a veritable winter wonderland of speed. You can see the TopGear Christmas Special at 9:30 PM (Dutch time) on BBC One.