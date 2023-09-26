The announced interview with Belen Rodriguez was skipped: “She no longer answered the phone”

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

The program is back Alessandro Cattelan, Cattelan is here tonight from Tuesday 26 September in the late evening on Rai 2 and streaming on RaiPlay, twice a week Tuesday and the Wednesday. The first episode on Tuesday 26 September is broadcast at 11pm immediately afterwards Beasts by Francesca Fagnani.

Thus he resumes the American-style late show by Alessandro Cattelan a formula that he had already successfully experimented with on Sky with And Then There's Cattelan. The program Cattelan is here tonight it also lives far beyond TV, with the clips that circulate on social media, with the various moments that can be seen again on RaiPlay, with the interviews also relaunched on You Tube. The formula of the program relies entirely on creativity, sympathy, the irony of Alessandro Cattelan able to joke and play with the different guests. A program that thus has its own strong identity, including interviews, challenges, games and unique performances. Alongside Alessandro Cattelan the music of the Street Clerks and the interventions of Mike Lennon confirmed after last year's editions.

belen rodriguez as lukaku — The first episode of Cattelan is here tonight was characterized by a small yellow linked to Belen Rodriguez. Speaking at The right time by Caterina Balivo Alessandro Cattelan confirmed the rumors about Belen’s participation in the broadcast, admitting that they had already planned some moments of the interview. Then she would disappear: “He did like Lukaku” Inter player Alessandro Cattelan joked in reference to the fact that the player would stop answering Inter’s phone calls. But then he added “it seems she’s not very well, we hope she gets better”.

The guests — But Cattelan is here tonight will not be empty of guests and in the first episode tonight Tuesday 26 September there will be Annalisa who for months now has dominated the music charts with all her hit songs my love to Beautiful passing through the summer hit with Fedez and J-Ax Disco Paradise. The singer has just released her new album And then we ended up in the vortex. And then the guest of the program will be the journalist Cecilia Sara, sent to crisis areas, author and voice of the podcast Stories which he wrote The fire reportage on a generation between Iran, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

tedua guest — Another guest of the evening is Tedua, singer who topped the charts in 2023 with his album The divine Comedy, at the top of the FIMI charts for 12 weeks, just certified triple platinum. The artist will be on the road in autumn with his first tour in the arenas, with a number of dates that has quadrupled compared to those initially announced, which were stormed by numerous fans with dizzying speed, even before the publication of the album. ‘multi-platinum album The divine Comedy.