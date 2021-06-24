Strawberry Superluna, today 24 June 2021: TIMETABLE, WHAT IS IT, WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND HOW TO SEE IT

Today, Thursday 24 June 2021, eyes to the sky for the strawberry Superluna, the last of 2021. An event not to be missed for all fans. Today’s one takes place about a month after the last recorded one, the Superluna of blood last May 26th. But how to see today’s strawberry Superluna, what is it, at what time to see it and how to photograph it? Here is all the information.

WHAT TIME AND HOW TO SEE THE STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON

The name strawberry moon comes from the Native Americans, who call it so because it falls in the short period of harvesting these fruits and moon of the rose in Europe, actually it is not a true supermoon. In this case, in fact, the perigee phase, that is when the satellite is in the closest point to Earth, it will bring forward the full moon by a few hours. The moon will therefore be located about 366 thousand km from Earth, 3 thousand km too many. It will still be a wonderful sight and not to be missed.

It is in fact a Moon larger than usual – up to 10% more – and brighter. Despite the color, it will not be a red colored moon. But what are the best times and times to observe it? The advice for those wishing to better appreciate the show is to observe the Moon at sunset or sunrise. So around 9pm today and 5.30am tomorrow.

“During twilight – Masi specifies – the residual sunlight allows you to admire the terrestrial landscape while the full Moon rises or falls on the horizon, while at night its light is very intense, almost dazzling compared to the very discreet one of the panorama. Furthermore, at its rise or sunset, the Moon is projected behind buildings and elements of the landscape, generating the sensation that its disk is larger, but it is only an optical illusion, due precisely to the presence in the visual field of terms of comparison. from the environment “.