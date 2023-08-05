The Netherlands and South Africa will compete against each other in the eighth finals of the World Cup on Saturday night at 4 o’clock in Sydney. 1.2 million people watched the Lionesses’ last game at 9am. Who gets out of bed in the middle of the night?

Set your alarm clock in the middle of the night to encourage the orange lionesses from your bed or from the couch. With or without a cup of coffee, bitterballen or beer. Given the late (or perhaps early) time at which the match is played and the lack of large screens in squares or orange-colored cafes, Dutch fans have no other choice this World Cup. They make the best of it in their own way.

And of course there are people for whom the time difference (it is 8 hours later in Australia) is no problem. For example, if you live in New Zealand or are on vacation in Curaçao. There Orange supporters sit in front of the television in the afternoon or evening.

“I live in New Zealand with my South African wife and children. The game is here at 2 p.m. That’s a great time to fire up the ‘braai’ (barbecue)! Our South African friends also come along. They usually like rugby more, but for this occasion they make an exception. They think they have a chance… But I think in the second half they spend more time around the barbeque than watching the game.”

,,I set the alarm and watch the game from our living room. I grab a beer and then enjoy. I’ll go back into my basket after the game. Maybe my wife will watch too. I have seen many World Cup matches in recent weeks. It strikes me how fast women’s football is developing. The number of countries participating in the major tournaments is growing. Previously you often saw the same countries, such as America, Sweden and Germany. Now the Netherlands is also participating, but also the Moroccan and South African national team.”

Jos Drost encourages the Dutch women’s team from his living room at night © Photo: Erik van ‘t Woud



,,We are on holiday in Blanes, Spain with our friends. So far we have watched all the World Cup matches in the Netherlands together. We watch the eighth final again together with our friends from our holiday apartment. We set the alarm and cheer (softly) for a nice victory!”

,,In Curaçao we sit with some chips in front of the television from 22:00 and then: Go Holland go! In our holiday villa I watch together with my wife, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and two cousins.”

Pascal Segers and his family watch the World Cup football match from their holiday villa on Curaçao © Pascal Segers



"I go downstairs at 4:30 am. I grab a cup of tea and cigarette and look on the couch with my two cats. I'm going to enjoy the beautiful goals our girls score. And after the game I take a nap on the couch. I myself played soccer until I was 23 at VV Strijen. I also like to watch men's football. Only our women's team is a bit more special to watch, because people used to think that women can't play football. But we certainly can."

Struggle Leny Hollander in orange © Arie Kievit



What was that again? A few facts about professional women’s football: – In 1991 there was the first women’s football World Cup. That tournament was in China. America became world champion.

– In the 2007-2008 season there was professional women’s football in the Netherlands for the first time.

– The first World Cup for which the Netherlands qualified was in Canada in 2015.

– The European Championship in 2017 was organized by the Netherlands. The Netherlands took the title after a 2-0 win over Denmark.

– In 2019, the Netherlands reached the final of the World Cup in France, the Orange lost that match 2-0 to America.

– On 1 July 2022, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) aligned the competition premium for women’s football with men’s football.