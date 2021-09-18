The programming of the major television networks this evening, September 18, 2021, foresees su Rai 1: I soliti Ignoti, the return, Channel 5: Tu si Que Vales, Italy 1: Ferdinad, La7: Downton Abbey. Let’s see in detail all the programs of the main networks with the guide of Solodonna.

What to see on TV tonight? Below is the schedule of the evening programs with the guide from Solodonna:

Let’s find out which ones programs are broadcast give her major television networks today, September 18, 2021, with our evening TV guide.

Among all we point out: the film Love, bed and betrayal on Sky, Paris can wait on Rai Movie e Hunt for Red October on Tv8. The proposals for the evening, however, do not end here ..

What to see on TV tonight

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, saturday 18 september 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 20:35 – The usual Unknowns return (entertainment)

Read also: Tonight on TV

Prize-winning television game conducted by Amadeus. Every evening a famous person will have to correctly match the eight unknowns to their hidden identities, the winnings will be donated to charity.

Rai2 20:50 – European men’s volleyball (sport)

Rai 3 21:20 – I restart from Raitre (TV program)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Paris can wait (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – Sisters forever (TV series)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:30 – Agent 007 – License to kill (Film)

It is the first chapter of the long series dedicated to‘Secret Agent James Bond, inspired by the novel by Ian Fleming “License to kill”: British secret services send Agent James Bond in Jamaica to investigate the death of a colleague …

Channel 5 21:29 – Tu Si Que Vales (TV program)

The program is a talent show based on the Spanish program of the same name Telecinco. The show was created by Maria De Filippi with Gerry Scotti. TOThe program can perform and aspire to the final, anyone with a talent, the winner will win a prize pool of 100,000 euros. Also this year the talent is presented by Belen Rodriguez, flanked by Martin Castrogiovanni And Alessio Sakara. The seats of the judges, as always, will be occupied by Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti, Teo Mammuccari and Rudy Zerbi, the actress was reconfirmed as representative of the popular jury Sabrina Ferilli.

Italy 1 – 21:20 – Ferdinand (Film)

Ferdinand he is an imposing and ferocious looking bull, the classic bullfighting bull, but, unlike his other bull friends, he is docile and calm and has no interest in showing off and demonstrating his strength and arrogance, completely disinterested in become the most feared bullfighting bull in theMadrid Arena…

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Downton Abbey (TV series)

The series is set in an imaginary mansion, Downton Abbey, Earl and Countess Grantham, tells the life of the aristocratic family Crawley and its employees at the beginning of the reign of King George V. The series develops in the two years preceding the Great War and begins with the news of the sinking of the Titanic …