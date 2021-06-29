Guide to TV programs tonight, June 29, 2021, by Solodonna, What to see on TV? On Rai1: Love never divorces, Rai2: the cases of the young Miss Fisher, Channel 5: New Amsterdam, Italy One: Hunger Games: The girl on fire. Let’s see in detail all the programs of the main networks.

Tonight in Tv, we find out all today’s programs 29 June with the guide of Solodonna: what can we see on tv tonight?

What will the more enjoyable and engaging programs to follow this evening, June 29 2021, in major television networks, let’s find out with ours evening TV guide.

Among all we point out: the film Brokeback Mountain Secrets up Rai Movie, A summer in Mallorca up Rai premium, One husband too many, up Tv8, is Bonne Pomme – Nobody’s perfect on Heaven The proposals for the evening continue ..

Read also: Tonight on TV

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on TV, Tuesday 29 June 2021.

Rai 1 21:25 – Love never divorces (Film)

Annie and Ben As soon as they reach the age of majority they decide to marry in secret, but Annie’s parents have the marriage canceled. The two lose sight of each other, but after 15 years they meet again with their respective boyfriends and discover that their marriage has never been canceled due to a procedural error …

Rai 2 – 21:20 – The cases of the young Miss Fisher – The laboratory of secrets (TV series)

Miss Fisher, after the death of his aunt Phryne, occurred in a plane crash, he discovers that in addition to being part of the Club of the Adventurer, his aunt she was also a famous detective. The aunt Phryne leave a Miss Fisher his house and his car. The girl supported by the extraordinary women of the “Adventurer’s Club“Decides to continue her aunt’s work Phryne …

Rai 3 21:20 – Atlanta Crossing (TV series)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Secrets of Brokeback Mountain (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – A summer in Mallorca (Film)

Network 4 21:31 – Wedding in the Bahamas (Film)

The film was shot between Miami and the Bahamas. Valentina, young daughter of a taxi driver, wins a scholarship and moves to America. Here, in a short time, he knows Bob, a young and handsome Italian American, falls in love with him and they decide to get married. Thus began the preparations of the two families for the wedding …

Channel 5 21:14 – New Amsterdam (TV series)

Max Goodwin is a doctor that becomes director of one of the oldest public hospitals of the United States and decides to renovate the long-neglected structure, tearing up the bureaucracy in order to be able to give exemplary assistance to patients …

Italy 1 21:22 – Hunger Games – The girl on fire (Film)

Katniss is Peeta they prepare for the tour of glory, which will take them around the districts. In the country the riots are growing e Katniss he realizes that he has given people hope. The President Snow, worried by the fame that the girl has achieved in Country, decides to announce, in an entirely extraordinary way, a new edition of the games. Its ultimate goal is to be able to eliminate Katniss and every hope of being able to put an end to the dictatorship …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – The Royals Revealed – The secrets of the crown (Documentary)