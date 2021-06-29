Tonight on TV 29 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide
TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 29 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.
This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Tuesday 29 June 2021:
RAI 1
Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:
20:00 – Tg1
21:20 – Love never divorces
Tonight on Rai 1 the film Love never divorces is broadcast
RAI 2
20:30 – Tg2
21:00 – Tg2 Post
21:20 – The cases of the young Miss Fisher – The laboratory of secrets
Tonight on Rai 2 the fiction Cases of the young Miss Fisher will be broadcast.
RAI 3
The Rai 3 TV guide offers:
20:00 – Blob 2001
20:25 – New heroes
8.45pm – A place in the sun
21:20 – Atlantic Crossing
This evening on Rai 3 the last episode of Atlantic Crossing will be broadcast.
NETWORK 4
On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:
20:30 – ITALY NEWS TONIGHT
21:27 – CRAZY IN LOVE
On Rete 4 the deepening of Crazy in love is back.
TONIGHT ON TV 29 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5
What do they do on Channel 5?
20:00 – TG5
20:38 – METEO.IT
20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT
21:20 – ABSTRACT – NEW AMSTERDAM
21:21 – NEW AMSTERDAM 3
Tonight on Channel 5 New Amsterdam 3 airs.
TV GUIDE 29 JUNE: ITALY 1
What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:
20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – THE HERD
21:20 – HUNGER GAMES – THE FIRE GIRL – PART 1
Tonight on Italy 1 The Hunger Games movie is aired.
PROGRAMS 28 JUNE 2021: LA7
On La 7 there will be:
20:00 – TG LA7
20:35 – On the air
21:15 – The Royals revealed – The secrets of the Crown
The Royals revealed – The secrets of the Crown airs tonight on La7.
TV PROGRAMS 29 JUNE 2021: TV8
What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:
20:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels
9:30 pm – One husband too many
On Tv8 tonight One Husband Too Much is aired.
NINE
20:20 – Deal With It – Stay tuned 3 ′ Season Ep.39
21:25 – Speed
This evening on the Nove the film Speed is on air.
SKY CINEMA ONE
Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:
19:35 – A fairytale wedding
9.15pm – Fantasy Island
SKY ONE
20:20 – Italian Chefs Ep. 7
9.15pm – The Royals – Vices and virtues at court
On Sky Uno tonight an episode of The Royals – Vices and virtues at court is scheduled.
