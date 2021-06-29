Tonight on TV 29 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 29 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Tuesday 29 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

21:20 – Love never divorces

Tonight on Rai 1 the film Love never divorces is broadcast

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2

21:00 – Tg2 Post

21:20 – The cases of the young Miss Fisher – The laboratory of secrets

Tonight on Rai 2 the fiction Cases of the young Miss Fisher will be broadcast.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob 2001

20:25 – New heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Atlantic Crossing

This evening on Rai 3 the last episode of Atlantic Crossing will be broadcast.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY NEWS TONIGHT

21:27 – CRAZY IN LOVE

On Rete 4 the deepening of Crazy in love is back.

TONIGHT ON TV 29 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

21:20 – ABSTRACT – NEW AMSTERDAM

21:21 – NEW AMSTERDAM 3

Tonight on Channel 5 New Amsterdam 3 airs.

TV GUIDE 29 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – THE HERD

21:20 – HUNGER GAMES – THE FIRE GIRL – PART 1

Tonight on Italy 1 The Hunger Games movie is aired.

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – On the air

21:15 – The Royals revealed – The secrets of the Crown

The Royals revealed – The secrets of the Crown airs tonight on La7.

TV PROGRAMS 29 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels

9:30 pm – One husband too many

On Tv8 tonight One Husband Too Much is aired.

NINE

20:20 – Deal With It – Stay tuned 3 ′ Season Ep.39

21:25 – Speed

This evening on the Nove the film Speed ​​is on air.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

19:35 – A fairytale wedding

9.15pm – Fantasy Island

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian Chefs Ep. 7

9.15pm – The Royals – Vices and virtues at court

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of The Royals – Vices and virtues at court is scheduled.

