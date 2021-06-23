Let’s find out the schedule and the television programming of this evening, June 23, 2021, with the guide of Solodonna.it What programs to choose this evening? On Rai 1 Euro 2020: Portugal – France, Rai 2 Recipe for a deception, Canale 5 Gran Hotel – Intrigues and passions, Rete4 Zona Bianca, Italy 1 The rich, the poor and the butler. We see all the programs of the major television networks.

The following is the guide of Solodonna with evening programs: what to see on TV tonight ?

Let’s find out all together programs of the major television networks of today, June 23, 2021, by consulting our evening TV guide.

Among all we point out: The Programs Who has seen on Rai3 White Zone on Rete4. For movies Finally married up Rai Movie is Snowmageddon on Heaven . The proposals for the evening, however, do not end there.

What to see on TV tonight

Read also: Tonight on TV

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, Wednesday 23 June 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 20:30 – Euro 2020: Portugal – France (sport)

With tonight’s game the fa if a rounds. It will be a spectacular confrontation there Portugal national team already champion of Europe, will challenge the National of France, champion of Mwave!

Rai2 21:20 – Recipe for a deception (Film)

Rai 3 21:20 – Who saw it? ( TV show)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Finally married (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor (TV series)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:20 White Zone (TV program)

Program of actuality and in-depth analysis aired in prime time on Retequattro, conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi

Channel 5 21:45 – Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions (TV series)

The story is set in 1905. Julio goes to Sing it to visit his sister who is the director of the hall in the prestigious Grand Hotel. But when he arrives, he discovers that, for more than a month, his sister Cristina she was fired for committing a theft, she disappeared and nobody knows where she is. So he decides to start investigating …

Italy 1 21:21 – The Rich, the Poor and the Butler (Film)

Comedy film of 2008 with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. Giacomo is a wealthy broker financial, which has a very luxurious studio in the center of Milan and a villa just outside the city. Giovanni is his handyman butler, interested in Japanese philosophy and very much in love with the Venezuelan maid Dolores. Aldo is a street vendor who is run over by Giovanni, while he has the role of driver …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Atlantis Stories of men and worlds (documentary)

Atlantide is a cultural in-depth television program, broadcast on La7 since 2002 and conducted in this latest edition by Andrea Purgatori.