In the television programming this evening, June 18, 2021, What to see on TV? On Rai 1 Euro 2020: England Scotland, Rai 2 Between two mothers Rai 3 Atlantic Crossing, Canale 5 Mamma mia! Here we go again, Italy 1 The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Nine the best Brothers of Crozza, Let’s see what other programs will be broadcast on other television networks with the guide of Solodonna

Below is the schedule of the evening programs with guide of Solodonna: what we can see on tv tonight?

Let’s find out all together more enjoyable and engaging programs of the major television networks of today, June 18, 2021, thanks to ours evening TV guide.

Among all we point out: the film An almost perfect country on Rai Movie, The Assassin -The Villainess Rai 4, and Celos – Jealousy on sky. the Variety The best Brothers of Crozza up Nine is Italian’s Got talent (Best Off) on Tv8. The list of evening programs continues:

What to see on TV tonight

Read also: Tonight on TV

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on TV, Friday 18 June 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 20:30 – Euro 2020: England-Scotland (Sport)

The second round also begins for the group D, with an all-British derby. The favorite English National will face the dangerous Scotland.

Rai 2 21:20 – Between two mothers (Film)

2017 movie of dramatic genre. Alice Leroy she is a four-year-old girl who suddenly disappears on a beach, and everyone is convinced that she has drowned. After eleven years Alice reappears …

Rai 4 21:23 – The assassin – The Villainess Movie)

Movie) Rai 3 21:20 – Atlantic Crossing (TV series)

(TV series) Rai Movie 21:10 – An almost perfect country (Film)

Rai Premium 21:15 – The young Montalbano (Tv series)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:20 Fourth Grade (TV program)

Fourth Degree is a journalistic study program on unresolved cases of recent and often forgotten news, in the program there are images, interviews and unpublished documents of the case under examination. They lead the program Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Vieri.

Channel 5 21:14 – Mamma mia! here we go again (Film)

After the death of her beloved mother Donna, Sophie decides to reopen and modernize the family hotel, even the constant quarrels and the distance with her husband Sky disturb her not a little. The inauguration must be unforgettable and must celebrate his mother. Unfortunately, while Sophi is about to start his new business, a frightening storm arrives …

Itali 1 21:26 – The Mummy – The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Film)

The film is the third installment of the trilogy starring Brendan Fraser. Alex O’Connell is now an adult and discovers the tomb of the first emperor of China Han …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – I Picari (Film)

Film set in Spain in the 16th century. Lazzarillo De Tormes is Guzmán De Alfarache, they are two vagabonds who love freedom and nomadic life. Their only concern is to get food and shelter for the night. The two met on a convict ship and quickly became friends. During a mutiny they managed to save the captain and were promoted to his attendants, but they attract the dislikes of the crew and end up in the sea …