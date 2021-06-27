What to see tonight on TV, guide to programming and scheduling of today’s television evening 27 June 2021, On Rai 1 Euro 2020: Belgium – Portugal, Rai 2 Delitti in Paradiso, Canale5 The winner is 1 Colorado, Rai3 Kilimanjaro. Let’s see in detail all the programs of the main networks with the guide of Solodonna

In the updated schedule of tonight's programs, of the guide of Solodonna: what we can choose?

Let's see together the programming of major television networks of today, June 27, 2021, following ours evening TV guide.

For the films we recommend: The teacher changes school up Rai Movie, Bound – murky deception up Sky, A Ferrari for two up Rai Premium Besides Angels also eat beansup Rete4 and I.Guess who’s coming to dinner on La7 The proposals for the evening, however, do not end here ..

What to see on TV tonight

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on TV, Sunday 27 June 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 – 20:30 – Euro 2020: Belgium – Portugal (Sport)

There Belgian national teama meets the Portuguese national for the round of 16, the match will be held in Seville.

Rai 2 – 21:05 – Crimes in Paradise (Tv Series)



An excellent British policeman, Richard Poole, is shipped to a Caribbean island, Saint – Marie, to solve a mysterious murder. Richard he finds himself working in a totally different situation from his usual one and with a new and brilliant partner Camille Bordy, despite everything, he will always manage to be up to it and will solve all the cases that arise.

Rai 4 21:30 – The prodigy (Film)

Rai 3 21:20 – Kilimanjaro (Documentary)

Rai Movie 21:10 – The teacher changes school (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – A Ferrari for two (Film)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 – 9.30 pm – Angels eat beans too (Film)

Film set in the Chicago of the thirties. Giuliano Gemma plays the role of a karateka who, together with Bud Spencer who represents a champion of wrestling, he enlists in the racket, but soon, their good nature leads them to protect the victims …

Channel 5 – 21:11 – The winner is (Movie)

Program conducted by Gerry Scotti, participants perform with famous songs chosen by them, a jury, led by Mara Maionchi, evaluates the test, whoever wins goes to the next round, whoever loses is immediately eliminated.

Italy 1 – 21:23 – Colorado (tv program)

Colorado comic variety, which this year accomplishes 20 years, to celebrate this important anniversary, it has many new features in store. The management is once again entrusted to Paolo Ruffini, next to him will return Belen Rodriguez who will also be the protagonist of some gags together with the comedians of the program …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:30 – Guess who’s coming to dinner (TV program)

1967 film. Joanna is uA white American girl, who grew up in a wealthy family of San Francisco, who falls in love with an esteemed African American doctor, met a few days earlier at Hawaii. The two immediately decide to get married and Joanna he wants to introduce him to his parents before the doctor leaves for New York and then for the Switzerland, where he has work commitments. Joanna intends to follow him, for this he wants the approval of his parents …