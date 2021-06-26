The programming of the major television networks tonight, June 26, 2021, includes: On Rai 1 Euro 2020: Italy- Austria, Channel 5: Grand Hotel, Italy 1 Shrek third, La7 Downton Abby. Let’s see in detail all the programs of the main networks with the guide of Solodonna.

Among all we point out: Rai 1 Euro 2020: Italy – Austria, il movie Scratchy Desire up Sky, Don’t marry my daughters up Rai Movie e Team 49 on tv8 The proposals for the evening, however, do not end here ..

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, saturday 26 june 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 20:30 – Euro 2020: Italy – Austria (Sport)

It kicks off this evening to round of 16, of the sixteen teams remaining in competition. To take the field at 9 pm, from the Wembley Stadium of London, It will be there Italian national team versus the Austrian one!

Rai2 21:05 – Endless obsession – fragments of a nightmare (Film)

Rai 3 21:20 – Atlantic Crossing (TV series)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Do not marry my daughters (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – Half black (TV series)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:31 – Mamma Mia! (Movie)

the story is set in 1999 on the Greek island of Kalokairi, where Donna, with his daughter Sophie and her boyfriend Sky they run the family hotel Villa Donna. On the eve of the wedding between Sophie and Sky, after reading a diary of his mother, he secretly sends three invitations to three different men, one of whom could be his father …

Channel 5 21:15 – Grand Hotel – intrigues and passions TV series)

The story takes place in 1905. As a young man of humble origins, Julio Olmedo, arrives in the small town of Cantaloa, to visit his sister who is the room manager of the Grand Hotel. Once he arrives at his destination, he discovers that, for over a month, no one has heard from Cristina, who apparently was fired and kicked out of the Grand Hotel for being suspected of robbing a customer …

Italy 1 21: 21- Shrek the Third – (Film)

After overcoming the perplexities of the parents of Fiona , the two princes will face other important challenges: the king begins to have health problems and there is talk of the succession to the throne in which he is also involved Shrek, who, however, does not intend to accept the assignment, while Fiona she will get pregnant and give birth to three little green ones …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Downton Abbey (TV series)

The series is set in an imaginary mansion, Downton Abbey, of the Earl and Countess Grantham. The series takes place in the two years preceding the Great War and begins with the news of the sinking of the Titanic …