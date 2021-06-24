Tonight on TV 24 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 24 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Thursday 24 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Thursday 24 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

20:30 – Usual unknowns

21:25 – Doc In your hands

Tonight on Rai 1, the Doc series is aired in rerun. The life of Professor Andrea Fanti, brilliant head of Internal Medicine, is upset when the father of a patient who died in the ward shoots him in the head. Andrea survives the shot, but loses the memory of the last twelve years of his life. When he wakes up, he struggles to recognize his colleagues and family …

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2

21:00 – Tg2 Post

21:20 – Cobra Task Force 11

Tonight on Rai 2 the series Special Team Cobra 11.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – The girls

Tonight on Rai 3 the program The girls is aired.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – STRAIGHT AND REVERSE

The in-depth program Dritto e rovescio is back on Rete 4.

TONIGHT ON TV JUNE 24, 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

21:20 – JOURNEY INTO GREAT BEAUTY

Tonight on Canale 5 a new appointment is aired with Journey into the great beauty, with Cesare Bocci.

TV GUIDE 24 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE

21:20 – Introduce me to yours

Tonight on Italy 1 the film I introduce you to yours airs.

Plot: Sequel to Meet the Parents, this time it’s up to Pam and her parents to get to know Greg’s family. Will their love be able to resist their in-laws?

PROGRAMS 24 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – Tagadà – Special Trip to Italy

A special from Tagadà is aired tonight on La7.

TV PROGRAMS 24 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:30 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume

On Tv8 this evening an episode of I delitti del BarLume is broadcast. At dawn on a Sunday morning, with the after-effects of an evening at the disco, Marchino finds the body of a young and beautiful girl in an abandoned shed just outside Pineta. Our Viviani will be forced to investigate alongside Fusco to solve this mysterious case. Between the jokes of the old men, the jealousies of Tiziana and the constant two of spades of Vittoria, Massimo will discover that whoever is on your team is not always your ally.

NINE

20:20 – Deal With It – Play the game

21:25 – I almost change mine

Tonight on the Nove airs I almost change my parents.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

19:40 – Deadly grip

21:15 – Once upon a time in Los Angeles

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, the film Once upon a time in Los Angeles is scheduled tonight.

Plot: Steve Ford is a Los Angeles private investigator whose private world comes into contact with the professional world after his loving dog Buddy is kidnapped by a notorious gang. A series of insane circumstances will lead him to have to beware of two vengeful Samoan brothers, the assassins of a usurer and other shady individuals.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels is scheduled.

🔴 IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TONIGHT’S PROGRAMMING UPDATED DAILY, CLICK HERE