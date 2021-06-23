Tonight on TV 23 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 23 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television.

Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening's movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Wednesday 23 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:30 – Euro 2020 Portugal – France

11:10 pm – TG1 Evening

Tonight on Rai 1 live the match of the Portugal-France European Championships.

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2 TG2 – 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – Recipe for a deception

Tonight on Rai 2, the film Recipe for a deception will be premiered.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New Heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Who saw it?

This evening on Rai 3, the program Who has seen it?

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY NEWS TONIGHT

21:20 – WHITE ZONE

On Rete 4 the talk White zone.

TONIGHT ON TV 23 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

21:20 – ABSTRACT – GRAND HOTEL – INTRIGUES AND PASSIONS

21:21 – GRAND HOTEL – INTRIGUES AND PASSIONS

Tonight on Canale 5 a new episode of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions will be aired.

TV GUIDE 23 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – SUSPECTED SMOKING

21:20 – THE RICH, THE POOR AND THE MAJOR

Tonight on Italy 1 the film The Rich, the Poor and the Butler airs

Plot: In a high skyscraper in Milan, in the Porta Nuova area, there is the office of Giacomo, a rich and unscrupulous financier who lives on ease and wealth. At his service works the trusted butler Giovanni, passionate about martial arts and Japanese philosophy who, unbeknownst to his master, has a liason with the hot South American maid Dolores. Aldo, on the other hand, is an illegal salesman in the local market, who lives with his gruff and combative mother and who in his spare time trains a football team made up mostly of non-EU children. During a daring escape from the traffic police, Aldo is run over by Giovanni and Giacomo, who as compensation offers him a job in his villa. In addition to the turmoil brought by the “poor”, Giacomo sees his empire undergo an unexpected financial meltdown. Forced to find temporary accommodation, the rich man moves with the butler to Aldo’s house, before hoping for the success of a new project.

PROGRAMS 23 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – Atlantis – The war of the worlds

This evening on La7 the program by Andrea Purgatori, Atlantide, is broadcast

TV PROGRAMS 23 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:20 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel Rome

21:35 – Name That Tune – Guess the song

On Tv8 tonight it airs Name That Tune – Guess the song.

NINE

20:15 – Deal With It – Play the game

21:35 – Agreements & disagreements

Tonight on the Nove airs Accordi & disaccordi

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

19:00 – Miss Sloane – Power games

9.15pm – Houdini – The last wizard

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, the film Houdini – The last magician is scheduled tonight.

Plot: When the famous artist of impossible escapes, Harry Houdini, arrives in Edinburgh and offers a prize of $ 10,000 to anyone who can put him in contact with his mother from beyond the grave, a beautiful but insidious psychic, supported by his young daughter, his accomplice, welcomes the challenge. The time he spends with this mysterious woman causes Houdini to be bewitched by her charm, and what at first is just a sympathy becomes a complicated and dangerous relationship.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian Chefs Ep. 3

9.15pm – Wedding at first sight Australia

On Sky Uno tonight wedding at first sight Australia is scheduled.

