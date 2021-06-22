Tonight on TV 22 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:30 – Czech Republic-England

This evening on Rai 1 live the match of the European Championships Czech Republic-England.

RAI 2

20:30 – TG2 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – The Cases of Young Miss Fisher – The Return of the Dead

Tonight on Rai 2, the series The cases of young Miss Fisher will be premiered. Two young men die during a television show and the first suspect appears to be a former boyfriend of Peregrine. Investigations uncover secrets and old grudges.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:20 – New heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – #White paper

This evening on Rai 3 the talk by Bianca Berlinguer, Cartabianca, will be broadcast. Bianca Berlinguer talks about current affairs and news by deepening the issues that trigger social debate in our country. In each episode, a face to face with a character from politics or entertainment.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – If you leave me it’s not worth it

On Rete 4 the film If you leave me is not valid. Vincenzo and Paolo have just been left by their respective companions. One evening they meet in a club and discover they share the same sad fate. Thus, they decide to devise a plan to take revenge, the only way, according to them, to be able to turn the page: by exchanging companions, they want to make them fall in love and then leave them …

TONIGHT ON TV 22 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:30 – Strip the news

21:20 – New Amsterdam season 3

Tonight on Canale 5 an episode of the third season of New Amsterdam is aired. Max has to convince a Native American patient to accept an IV that could save her life, but in return she asks to change its name to New Amsterdam, a symbol of the extermination of her ancestors by the Dutch. Dr. Lució decides on a reorganization of the departments that provides a strong penalty for Oncology, but Helen is not there. A patient with lung problems puts a strain on the diagnostic skills of Lauren and Floyd, who thanks to him discover the existence of polyamory.

TV GUIDE 22 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – THE SOUND OF SILENCE

21:20 – Hunger Games

Tonight on Italy 1 The Hunger Games movie airs.

Plot: Every year, as punishment for an attempted revolt of the population, the president (Donald Sutherland) and the government of Panem, a post-apocalyptic country divided into twelve districts and built on the territory of North America, draw a boy and a girl from each of the Districts to participate in the Hunger Games, a reality show that takes place through a series of physical tests and fights to the death ending with the triumph of only one winner. Among the competitors of the last edition, from the same District come the 16-year-old Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), volunteered to save the life of her younger sister and instructed to fight by the former winner and alcoholic Haymitch (Woody Harrelson), and the young Peeta ( Josh Hutcherson), who has always been in love with the girl.

PROGRAMS 22 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – The Royals Revealed

The documentary The Royals Revealed airs tonight on La7. The value of a family. Royal weddings: yesterday and today, Camilla and Diana – Ben Cole’s Docu-Series.

TV PROGRAMS 22 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:25 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – A love of witness

On Tv8 tonight the film Un amore di testimone is aired.

Plot: Rich and charming playboy discovers he’s in love with his best friend when she sets off alone for a long trip to Europe. Too bad that on his return the girl will be engaged to a Scotsman.

NINE

20:25 – Deal With It – Play the game – 1st TV

21:30 – Code name: Broken Arrow

Tonight on the Nove the film Code Name: Broken Arrow airs.

Plot: Vic and Riley are two friends, also linked by work. They are in fact expert military pilots and have been assigned a delicate mission: they have to test the B3 Stealth bomber, a new aviation vehicle with two nuclear warheads. But someone has betrayed, and the missile called “Broken Arrow” is lost. Vic and Riley are involved in blackmail, but …

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

21:00 – 100X100 Cinema

21:15 – Skyfire

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, the Skyfire movie is scheduled tonight. Jack Harris, a well-known businessman, opens a new luxury resort on Tianhuo Island, a beautiful tropical paradise whose landscape is marked by a long-dormant volcano. The beauty of the place immediately attracts tourists, unaware of the danger they will encounter when the volcano awakens.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – The Royals – Vices and virtues at court

The documentary The Royals is scheduled for tonight on Sky Uno.

