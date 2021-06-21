Tonight on TV 21 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 21 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on tv tonight, monday 21 june 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Monday 21 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

20:30 – Euro 2020 – Finland-Belgium

11:10 pm – TG1 Evening

Tonight on Rai 1 the match of Euro 2020 Finland-Belgium will be broadcast.

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2 TG2 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – Hawaii Five 0

This evening on Rai 2 the fiction Hawaii Five 0 will be broadcast

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New Heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Report

Tonight on Rai 3 the investigative program, Report, is aired.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – FOURTH REPUBLIC

On Rete 4 the analysis of the Fourth Republic returns.

TONIGHT ON TV 21 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

21:20 – MR WRONG

Tonight on Canale 5 the soap opera Mr Wrong – Lessons of love is aired for the first time.

TV GUIDE 21 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE – ICED

21:20 – Wrath of the Titans

Tonight on Italy 1 the film The fury of the Titans airs.

Plot: A decade after defeating the monstrous Kraken, Perseus retired to live in a small fishing village with his little son Helius. On Olympus, however, the battle between the gods and the Titans is going through a very delicate phase: the gods are weakened by the lack of human devotion and this has benefited Kronos, the terrible leader of the Titans, forced to live in the dark meanders of the Mount Tartarus, and father of Zeus, Hades and Poseidon. In an attempt to overthrow Zeus, Hades and Ares make an agreement with Kronos and, to prevent them from succeeding in their enterprise, Queen Andromeda, the demigod Agenore and Hephaestus ask for the help of Perseus, who gets involved in an insidious underground mission. .

PROGRAMS 21 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – A perfect shot

Tonight on La7 the film A perfect shot is aired.

TV PROGRAMS 21 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:25 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – Gomorrah

On Tv8 tonight the best of Gomorrah airs.

NINE

20:10 – Deal With It – Play the game

21:35 – My life is a zoo

Tonight on the Nove the film My Life is a Zoo airs.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

20:55 – 100X100 Cinema

21:15 – Alfredino

Plot: The story of little Alfredo Rampi, who fell into an artesian well in June 1981.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – Master Pastry Chef of France

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of Master Pastry Chef from France is scheduled.

