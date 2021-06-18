Tonight on TV 18 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv June 18, 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out which programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Friday 18 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Friday 18 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – NEWSPAPER

20:30 – England-Scotland

This evening on Rai 1 the match of the England-Scotland European Championships will be broadcast.

RAI 2

20:30 – TG2 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – Between two mothers

This evening on Rai 2 the film Between two mothers is aired.

Plot: During a trip to the beach, Alice, the eldest daughter of Sarah and David Leroy, goes missing. 11 years later Sarah, who has never accepted the idea of ​​her death, believes she recognizes her in a shopping mall.

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:20 – New Heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Atlantic Crossing

This evening on Rai 3 the miniseries Atlantic Crossing will be broadcast.

Plot: World War II is in the early stages. The Scandinavian countries are neutral, but Hitler, surprisingly, invades Denmark first and then Norway. The royal family manages to escape in time, but the train is attacked by a German squadron. Olav and Martha split up. The princess goes to Sweden, here her uncle, King Gustav, tells Martha that she must return to Norway, where she will be appointed regent until her son Harald comes of age.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – THE FOURTH DEGREE STORIES

On Rete 4 the analysis of the fourth grade returns.

TONIGHT ON TV 18 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – THE NEWS STRIP – the voice of impatience

21:20 – Mamma Mia! Here we go again

Tonight on Canale 5 the film Mamma mia! Here we go again.

Plot: Great cast for the sequel to the hit musical starring Lily James and Amanda Seyfried. Committed to renovating the family hotel, Sophie retraces the life of her mother (Meryl Streep).

TV GUIDE 18 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE

21:20 – The Mummy – The tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Tonight on Italy 1 the film The Mummy airs.

Plot: The O’Connell family of explorers are once again grappling with a 2,000-year-old mummy that mercilessly threatens the world. The evil Chinese Emperor Dragon, in fact, due to a spell he was buried in the clay with his 10,000 warriors, a great silent army of terracotta, but when the young and daring Alex O’Connell awakens the sovereign from eternal sleep, these decides to set out to conquer the world with this strange army of his, endowed with extraordinary powers …

PROGRAMS 18 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – The picari

Tonight on La7 the film I picari is on air.

Plot: Two vagabonds, Guzman (Giannini) and Lazzarillo (Montesano), try to make do in the Spain of the sixteenth century. They improvise servants, pretend to be blind, act as actors and try to prostitute a beautiful girl. But it is all useless: they will have to continue to be picari, or vagabonds who have to take care above all to survive.

TV PROGRAMS 18 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:30 – Guess My Age – Guess the age

21:30 – Italia’s Got Talent – Best of

On Tv8 tonight the best of Italia’s Got Talent is aired.

NINE

20:25 – Deal With It – Play the game

21:25 – Brothers of Crozza

Tonight on the Nove the best Brothers of Crozza airs.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

21:15 – Black Water – Abyss

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – Five guys for me

An episode of Five Boys for Me is scheduled on Sky Uno tonight.

