Tonight on TV 17 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv June 17, 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on TV tonight, Thursday 17 June 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Thursday 17 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

20:30 – Netherlands-Austria

11:10 pm – Tg1 Evening

This evening on Rai 1 the match of the European Championships Italy-Switzerland will be broadcast.

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2

21:00 – Tg2 Post

9.20pm – All my husband’s secrets

Tonight on Rai 2 the film All my husband’s secrets.

Plot: Karen is obsessed with the thought of killing a woman. Her husband, a well-known psychiatrist, offers to help her using hypnosis, but the situation, instead of improving, gets worse …

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – The girls

Tonight on Rai 3 the program The girls is aired.

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – STRAIGHT AND REVERSE

The in-depth program Dritto e rovescio is back on Rete 4

TONIGHT ON TV 17 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – PAPERISSIMA SPRINT

21:20 – JOURNEY INTO GREAT BEAUTY

Tonight on Canale 5 a new appointment is aired with Journey into the great beauty.

TV GUIDE 17 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE

21:20 – MEET MYS

Tonight on Italy 1 the film of Meet the Parents airs.

Plot: Nurse from Chigago is preparing to marry the beautiful and adorable Pam. But first he must get to know his family. Comedy of misunderstandings and disasters.

PROGRAMS 17 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

9.15pm – Atlantis

Atlantide airs tonight on La7.

TV PROGRAMS 17 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:30 – Guess My Age – Guess the age Ep. 114

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume

On Tv8 this evening an episode of I delitti del BarLume is broadcast

NINE

20:20 – Deal With It – Stay tuned 3 ′ Season Ep.28

9:25 pm – I almost change mine

Tonight on the Nove airs I almost change my parents.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

19:40 – Deadly grip

9.15pm – Arsenal

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, the movie Arsenal is scheduled tonight.

Plot: Brothers Mikey and JP Lindel grew up relying only on each other. As adults, JP found success as the owner of a small construction company while Mikey became a criminal, specializing in small shots. When Mikey is kidnapped by the ruthless boss Eddie King, JP has no choice but to ask Sal, an old detective friend, for help. In order to save his brother, JP will risk it all and unleash his revenge against the relentless army of the one who is the king of gangsters…

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian Chefs Ep. 19

9.15 pm – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotels is scheduled.

🔴 IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TONIGHT’S PROGRAMMING UPDATED DAILY, CLICK HERE