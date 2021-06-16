Tonight on TV 16 June 2021, today’s films and programs: the Rai, Mediaset and Sky guide

TONIGHT ON TV – What does the guide of tonight on tv 16 June 2021? After a long day of work it is always nice to sit on your sofa and enjoy some programs in television. In fact, the evening is par excellence the main moment in which families gather after the various daily activities. And while we are told how the day went, the TV on in the background is now a classic.

This is why so many Italians consult the TV Guide. To find out what programs will be on the air and therefore prepare to enjoy a great evening. But what’s on tv tonight, wednesday 16 june 2021? Below you will find a short complete guide to this evening’s movies and TV shows. From the main channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4, La 7, Tv 8 to the most important ones of Sky. What is the tv programming for today? What are they doing tonight? here is the schedule of the television programs of Wednesday 16 June 2021:

RAI 1

Today’s TV guide includes these programs on Rai 1:

20:00 – Tg1

20:30 – Italy-Switzerland

This evening on Rai 1 the match of the European Championships Italy-Switzerland will be broadcast.

RAI 2

20:30 – Tg2 TG2 – 20.30

21:00 – TG2 Post

21:20 – Between the pages of madness

Tonight on Rai 2 the film Between the pages of madness.

Plot: After reading a book, Karen files for a divorce from her husband, who loses control and kills first her and then himself. Some time later, in the life of the son of the author of the book, a girl enters with a diabolical plan …

RAI 3

The Rai 3 TV guide offers:

20:00 – Blob

20:25 – New Heroes

8.45pm – A place in the sun

21:20 – Who has seen?

This evening on Rai 3, the program Who has seen it?

NETWORK 4

On Rete 4, today’s schedule includes:

20:30 – ITALY TONIGHT

21:20 – WHITE AREA

The White Zone in-depth program is back on Rete 4.

TONIGHT ON TV 16 JUNE 2021: CHANNEL 5

What do they do on Channel 5?

20:00 – TG5

20:38 – METEO.IT

20:40 – THE NEWS STRIP – the voice of impatience

21:21 – Grand Hotel – intrigues and passions

Tonight on Canale 5 the new fiction Grand Hotel will be broadcast. Successful Spanish series created and directed by Ramon Campos with Yon Gonzalez, Amaia Salamanca, Megan Montaner (Pepa de Il Segreto). Detective Ayala’s investigations continue. A maid finds the murder weapon, a golden knife, under Don Javier’s bed. Angela, who comes to find out, reports everything to Donna Teresa. In the meantime, Donna Elisa arrives, Marchesa di Vergara as well as Alfredo’s mother. The Marchesa has no sympathy for Sofia, her nephew’s future mother, and relies on Don Diego to find out what her daughter-in-law is hiding.

TV GUIDE 16 JUNE: ITALY 1

What are the TV programs of today on Italia 1? Here they are:

20:24 – CSI – CRIME SCENE

21:20 – The cosmos on the dresser

Tonight on Italy 1 Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo’s film Il cosmo sul comò is broadcast.

Plot: The bizarre teachings of an oriental master to the two disciples are the setting for four episodes in which Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo experience extravagant adventures. Once they are friends grappling with one of their own desire for fatherhood; then they organize the departure for the holidays, in a crescendo of misunderstandings and unexpected events. They are also protagonists of the naive life of a suburban parish; finally, they become an integral part of the portraits of an art gallery, transmigrating from one painting to another.

PROGRAMS 16 JUNE 2021: LA7

On La 7 there will be:

20:00 – TG LA7

20:35 – Half past eight

21:15 – Tut – A Pharaoh’s Estine

The Tut series airs tonight on La7. Played by Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, the series tells the story of Tut’s rise to power and his struggle to lead Egypt to glory.

TV PROGRAMS 16 JUNE 2021: TV8

What do they do on Tv8? The tv guide offers:

20:30 – Guess my age

21:25 – Name That Tune

On Tv8 tonight an episode of Name That Tune airs.

NINE

20:30 – Deal With It – Play the game – 1st TV

21:35 – Agreements & disagreements (live)

Tonight on the Nove airs Accordi & disaccordi.

SKY CINEMA ONE

Sky Cinema Uno tonight offers subscribers:

21:15 – The scent of wild must

On Sky Cinema Uno, on channel 301 of your decoder, the film The scent of wild must is scheduled tonight.

Plot: Paul returns from the war and after a cold reception from his wife he gets involved in a staging to help a young pregnant woman keep up appearances with her father, a winemaker. Paul will be very happy with his fake wife’s family but the truth will be discovered by his father.

SKY ONE

20:20 – Italian chefs

21:15 – Wedding at first sight Australia

On Sky Uno tonight an episode of Marriage at first sight is scheduled.

🔴 IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TONIGHT’S PROGRAMMING UPDATED DAILY, CLICK HERE