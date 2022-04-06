Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Wednesday 6 April. View the full TV guide here.

The worst driver in the Netherlands

New season

RTL 5 – 8.30 pm Park, indicate direction, sit upright in a car or sort through; it seems quite difficult for some road users to drive their car. The greatest dangers and antisocials on the road are back on a refresher course with John Williams in this eighth season. Who has to cycle home at the end of the ride?

Addicted!

New season

RTL 4 – 8.30 pm If you walk to the glass bin six times a day or snort three grams of cocaine every night, then not only do you have a problem, but your environment too. In a new season of Addicted! Ewout Genemans and interventionist Maarten Dammers are once again doing everything they can to help a number of addicts get rid of their problems. Among them, Mario, who has been addicted to cocaine for ten years.

911

New season

FOX – 8.35 pm The sequel of the fifth season of 911 starts straight into top gear when a pipe bomb is found tied under a family’s pickup truck. It’s not easy to get out of the car, because the explosive will detonate if the truck goes slower than 55 miles per hour. Meanwhile, 118 welcomes two new team members, but not everyone is waiting for new colleagues.

Secrets of Playboy

Crime + Investigation – 10pm Behind the smiles and facades of the Playmates that graced the covers of the Playboy, a manipulative world full of (sexually) transgressive behavior of founder Hugh Hefner turned out to be hidden. A shocking look into the Playboy world.

64th Annual Grammy Awards

Net5 – 10.30 pm The most prestigious music awards were handed out last weekend: the Grammys. Because there were many prizes to be won, which fall under many different categories, Net5 will broadcast an extensive summary of the musical evening.

