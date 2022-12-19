Button & the Lion – first episode

While Knot your handkerchief years ago already been carried to the television graveyard, it also seems Button Gala to have had the best time. After nine editions in Royal Theater Carré, the instruments are exchanged for a talk show table. In Knot & The Lionthe first talk show with and by people with a (mental) disability, the most important topics of 2022 are further explored under the leadership of Paul de Leeuw.

Buddha in the Polder – start season 2

We Dutch people may be known as a sober people, in many households the yoga mat is rolled out daily and the incense cannot be dragged. In Buddha in the polder Joris Linssen talks to (un)famous Dutch people who overcame a (personal) crisis thanks to Eastern wisdom.

Joris Linssen and Susan Smit in ‘Buddha in the Polder’. © KRONCRV



My 600lb Life: Where Are They Now?

A stomach reduction is not a panacea; those who still spoon in the plates of mac & cheese after the operation will simply regain the lost kilos. In Where Are They Now? we get an update about a number of participants of the waste show. Among them Holly, who sought help from Dr. Now. And with success: she lost more than a hundred kilos.

OLVG – Hospital with a heart – first episode

In most cities you are sent to a gray building in an insignificant industrial area for a visit to a hospital, the Amsterdam OLVG is literally and figuratively in the middle of city life. For two years, Coen Verbraak and his team kept the cameras whirring in this hospital, following in the footsteps of doctors, nurses and other employees.

Michael Gerhards in ‘OLVG – Hospital with a heart’. © BNNVARA



The Top 4000 Music Quiz – start season 3

Since 2005 it has been a regular item on Radio 10 in the three weeks before Christmas: the Top 4000. Following a good example of the ban from TV this year Top 2000 Quiz In the SBS6 counterpart, two duos of well-known Dutch people try to reach the finish of a musical board game as quickly as possible. Who knows everything about the Top 4000 and even knows how to impress quizmaster, jury member and walking music encyclopedia Gerard Ekdom?

George’s Christmas tree

To ensure that no crowds of people scurried around his famous blue spruce, Joris Linssen has been chugging through the country in an orange-orange van for the past two corona years. This year too, the Schiphol hugger is looking for the best stories about the most special people in the country, but this time he will also decorate the tree in Den Bosch and in Dokkum.