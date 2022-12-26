The smartest person – start season 21

It is somewhat restless in broadcasting country. In order to profile the three public networks a little better, they are moving Radar, Cash desk and Investigation requested to NPO 2, relocated Valuation service to NPO 1 and is also The smartest person now available on that channel. Anniek Pheifer, Marlou van Rhijn and Ron Fresen bite the bullet in this edition.

Marlou van Rhijn, Ron Fresen and Anniek Pheifer in De slimste mens. © KRO-NCRV



Oh what a Christmas! – Christmas special

Balls, trees, lights and a turkey; in the Christmas special of Oh, what a year! Carlo Boszhard, Chantal Janzen and Ruben Nicolai immerse themselves in everything that smells like Christmas. They don’t do that alone, by the way: Jamai Loman and Nicolette Kluijver participate in quizzes and jokes in this special.

Sisi – start season 2

The happiness for Franz Josef and Sisi seems complete now that an heir to the throne has been born, but nothing could be further from the truth. A new war is imminent, and life at court also feels rather oppressive for Sisi. Everything changes when she meets the rebellious count Gyula Andrássy during a political mission in Hungary. See also Seven people were injured in an explosion on the territory of a monastery in Serpukhov

Giovanni Funiati (Count Andrássy), Dominique Devenport (Sisi) and Jannik Schümann (Franz) in season 2 of ‘Sisi’. © /



The Pannekoekencaravan – special

More than ten years ago, Marcel van Roosmalen and Gijs Groenteman no longer saw any bread in journalism. They threw their keyboards aside, bought a pancake caravan and renamed themselves food truck entrepreneurs before the food truck even existed. With an illusion poorer, the duo eventually returned to journalism. Now it’s time for a icing sugary retrospective.

Marcel van Roosmalen and Gijs Groenteman during the last performance of their theater show De Pannekoekencaravan in AFAS Live. © ANP



Trappers – first episode

Fietskoeriers Amsterdam employs a colorful, but close-knit group of ‘trappers’. From rocker Nanne to the dreamy Gooise Rolf, and from the petulant Polish Maciej to the cheerful Edwige, every courier has his own reasons for kicking himself around. Actually, this is not the work they dream of, there are very different fires slumbering in them. But how do you make sure you make those silent dreams come true?

Top 2000 a gogo – start season 21

See also Trouble - two seriously injured in Bremen It was also a shock for the NTR when Top 2000 icon Matthijs van Nieuwkerk was discredited. Especially now the Top 2000 a gogo this year will be transferred to the prestigious NPO 1. The Top 2000 Quizof which three episodes had already been recorded, was immediately canceled, and also the Top 2000 a gogo came to a standstill. Fortunately, a replacement has been found in the versatile Herman van der Zandt.

Leo Blokhuis and Herman van der Zandt in season 21 of Top 2000 a gogo. © NTR

