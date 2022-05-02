Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Monday 2 May. View the full TV guide here.

Karsu’s Turkish Cuisine

New season

24Kitchen – 6pm The Netherlands knows that she can sing after the last edition of best singers yes, but the originally Turkish Karsu Dönmez can also cook. To show that Turkish cuisine encompasses more than döner kebab and a dürüm dish, she once again exchanges her microphone for the kitchen. This second season she is not only behind the stove, but also on the road. For example, which ingredient do you really need to go to the Turkish supermarket for?

The Musical Tour of Freedom

NPO 2 – 6.30 pm Five iconic Gelderland war monuments, five musicians and five storytellers are once again the ingredients of The Musical Tour of Freedom† In the first episode, the members of the Nijmeegse The Voicefinalist Navarone tells the impressive story of Bart Janssen in a new issue. As a baby, Bart barely survives the bombing of February 22, 1944 on the city center of Nijmegen.

Bart Jansen and Navarone in The Musical Tour of Freedom. © EO



Hoffman Family Gold

Discovery – 8.30 pm Todd Hoffman, gold prospector from the very beginning, left his work disillusioned in 2018, but decides to take a gamble again. A friend bought a large tract of land in Alaska several years ago, but so far has not surfaced anything. Todd is flown in, but his time is limited: winter is just six weeks away.

Beau

New season

RTL 4 – 10 p.m. After ten weeks, Eva Jinek is on summer recess. That recess may take a while, because with new talk show host Renze Klamer at RTL, who will take care of the late evening in August, there is a good chance that Eva will only return in September. But don’t worry: until the end of July, Beau van Erven Dorens will be at the head of the table again.

Forgotten Heroes

New program

NPO 2 – 10.18 pm Evy Poetiray, who danced for the Germans with her Indonesian dance group, while running the illegal printing press in the basement below the stage. Or the Aruban Boy Ecury, who helped stranded Allied pilots. In Forgotten Heroes Jörgen Tjon delves into the lives of a number of fighters from the Dutch colonies, who, at the risk of their own lives, joined the resistance in the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Jörgen Tjon in Forgotten heroes. © MAX



