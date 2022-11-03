UEFA Europa League: Feyenoord – Lazio Roma

Feyenoord and PSV both play their last match in the group stage of the Europa League. The Rotterdammers receive a visit from Italy: Lazio Roma is the opponent in De Kuip. The first game between the two teams ended in a 4-2 victory for the Italians. Feyenoord was already behind 4-0 after more than an hour. After that, the new striker Santiago Giménez eased the pain somewhat by scoring twice. Read more about football and sports here.

Gernot Trauner, Mats Wieffer and David Hancko during the final game against Lazio Roma on September 8. © Getty Images



Inspection Service of Value

As soon as the ‘r’ is in the month, it is invariably removed from the stable: smoked sausage. The incarnate ‘just act normal, then you’re already crazy enough’. Dead simple and very Dutch. But now the smoked sausage is also starting to get complicated. In addition to vacuum-packed, the supermarkets also sell fresh. But how fresh is fresh if a product has been smoked? See also Obstacle to embargo: Bundestag debates expropriation of Rosneft refinery

‘Value Inspection Service’. © KRO-NCRV



Turn things around

Bart and Renate move to the south of France with their two daughters. They have major renovation plans, but the French municipality is not cooperating, so it is still questionable whether they will get permits. In addition, the two adolescent daughters are not exactly happy with the entire emigration and that creates the necessary friction.

Steve Jobs

Veronica Superguide Score: ★★★★

The previous Steve Jobs movie didn’t feel like the definitive document on the Apple guru. This one does, even if the approach is very minimalistic. Behind the scenes we see the build-up to three presentations: the Macintosh, Next and iMac. Lots of scenes of people talking in drab conference centers, but leave it to director Boyle to turn that into a dynamic, visually stimulating film, which expresses the complex personality of Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender).

Michael Fassbender plays Steve Jobs in the movie ‘Steve Jobs’. © AP



The Big Green Idea

Five celebrities stand up for new, amazing and creative inventions that can make a positive contribution to a better climate. A program full of inspiration, bright minds and go-getters and with experiments, tastings and ideas to contribute to a healthier future yourself. Harm Edens presents, Jacintha Scheerder and Diederik Jekel are behind the science desk.