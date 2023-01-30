Eveline’s asian favorites – first episode

6pm – 24Kitchen

Her roots may lie in a Chinese rural village, Eveline Wu made history in 1999 by opening the first wok restaurant in the Netherlands in Heerlen. In Eveline’s asian favourites the chef delves into the tastiest dishes from the Middle East. From mapo tofu from China to crispy karaage from Japan and from Cantonese cakes to Indian corn cakes.

The faker – start season 7

6.28 pm – NPO 3

It looks like a normal family, but something isn’t quite right. One of the family members is an actor, who has no business in the house. In The faker two teams of celebrities must find out who this faker is by working with the family for a day. Who falls through the basket if he does not know the names of the dog?

Team Purple (Kaj van der Voort, Numidia, Marije Zuurveld). © AVROTROS



Watersnoodjournaal – first episode

8.25 pm – NPO 1

In the night of January 31 to February 1, 1953, a combination of spring tides and a black northwesterly storm caused the dikes to fail and large parts of the islands of Zeeland and South Holland to be flooded. In five short newsreels, Herman van der Zandt takes the viewer back to those fateful day(s). Did they know, for example, that the dikes were about to collapse? And what happened in the days leading up to the fatal storm night? See also Children, soccer, fictions

The perfect renovation

8.30 p.m. – RTL 4

At first glance, Fred and Sylvia have nothing to complain about in terms of living pleasure in Delfgauw in South Holland. But to ensure that their disabled son Joep can live at home as long as possible, a number of walls have to be moved. Because they themselves have no idea where to start, the expertise of architects Maxim and Laurien is called in. Can they create a nice place for a bedroom and bathroom for Joep on the ground floor?

Nicolette Kluijver in ‘The perfect renovation’. © RTL Netherlands



Donal’s Irish adventure – first episode

10pm – 24Kitchen

Irish TV chef, columnist and cookbook writer Donal Skehan has long since turned his hand to a Thai curry or Greek spanakopita. But what about black pudding, croddle and crubeens? In order not to forget his roots, Donal and his faithful dog Max go on a culinary journey of discovery through Irish cuisine. Their first stop: the picturesque western Irish Dingle Peninsula. See also Today is the Day: Bicentennial of Independence and 100 years of radio - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO