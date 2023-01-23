Young Sheldon – starts season 4

It’s not always easy for smart Sheldon Cooper growing up in a place like East Texas, where church and sports dominate society. His family does everything they can to help the demanding Sheldon, but it is mainly his down-to-earth grandmother Meemaw who tries to teach him some social basics. After skipping six grades, Sheldon is at university, but he doesn’t feel completely at home there either.

Iain Armitage as Sheldon in Young Sheldon. ©EPA



The perfect renovation

Kiki and Sjors have been running a jewelry label from their bedroom for a long time. But the company is growing fast, extra hands are urgently needed, and that is not really possible from the bedroom. An old shed behind the house offers possibilities, but do architects Laurien and Gimill see it that way? While Sjors is already renovating, Laurien and Gimill both come up with a design. Which plan is being implemented?

The team of ‘The Perfect Renovation’. © RTL



Between art and kitsch

In addition to being an influential architect (of, among others, the Beurs van Berlage, the Mercatorplein and the Kunstmuseum Den Haag), Hendrik Petrus Berlage was also a gifted furniture designer. While Rob Driessen takes care of a clock with two candlesticks by Berlage, fellow expert Anna Laméris appraises an Iznik tile decorated with flowers. Although a layman could easily dismiss this as an old bathroom tile, this piece of craftsmanship from the Ottoman Empire could be found in many mosques and palaces.

Frits Sissing as presenter of Between art and kitsch. © Photo: Michel Schnater



Nancy Drew – starts Season 3

Although the name Nancy Drew is probably not too well known in the Netherlands, she is an icon in England. Books about the amateur sleuth sold more than 80 million copies and, in addition to video games and films, produced a series of the same name in 2019. At the start of the third season of Nancy Drew At the Horseshoe Bay Harvest Festival, a new mystery unfolds for Nancy and her entourage when a dead body is found on the Hudson family's festival grounds.

The evening show with Arjen Lubach – start season 3

Not every NPO decision has been successful recently, but moving Arjen Lubach and his sharp jokes to NPO 1 turned out to be a good move. Also in the third season of success formula The evening show with Arjen Lubach Arjen again dives through the issues of the day past inspiring guests to the bottom of the news.