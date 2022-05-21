TLC – 9pm When you’ve been able to love your loved one through the written word alone, the moment of release is magical. In Love After Lockup, the couples finally meet after a prison sentence. And that doesn’t always end in a fairytale. For example, Destinie and Shawn get into an argument almost on the threshold of the prison when it turns out that Shawn is still in contact with his ex.

