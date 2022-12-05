Saint & the Lion

The question is how he arranged it, but precisely at the screamingly busy peak of the wonderful evening, Sinterklaas still finds the time to shake his belly with Paul de Leeuw and his guests. Let’s just hope that the good saint doesn’t slide off a roof with his horse Ozosnel in his haste.

Embarrassing Bodies – Season 10 kicks off

Fungus in intimate areas, an open leg or a back full of white heads; nothing is the refreshed medical team of Embarrassing Bodies too much. Dr. This time Jane gets a patient at the office whose vaginal wall tears during sex. Dr. In the meantime, Anand literally has his hands full with a patient who can no longer play with her child due to the meters of excess skin.

Gillis family: Massa is Kassa – start season 9

At the Prinsenmeer holiday park in Ommel, it was a mess in May when Peter Gillis put his hands and teeth into his girlfriend Nicol. Although she did not file a report, the Public Prosecution Service did so on the basis of the police report and Peter will soon have to answer for himself in court. His loose hands did not affect the ratings of the eighth season of Mass is Cashso that SBS6 immediately ordered another season.

Peter Gillis. © Talpa



The Dog House – Season 2 starts

It seemed so nice, a dog in the house. But three times a day through wind and weather with a leash and poop bag, that was a bit too much. And so the animal was unceremoniously sent to the shelter. Also in the second season of The DogHouse Woodgreen Pets Charity employees try to help a pack of abandoned four-legged friends find a new home. Will they get back on their feet with that?

Dog Kev and Katie at The Dog House. © VRT



Impossible Engineering – Season 5 starts

You hardly think about it when you flush your turd through the pot at the touch of a button, but the road to purification by the water board turns out to be one full of congestion, bends and exits. In London, a number of bright minds are commissioned to drill a 32 kilometer long corridor under the ancient streets of the British capital for a new super sewer. But where do you start drilling?