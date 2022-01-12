viewing tipsBecause there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Wednesday 12 January.











Plane Crash Recreated

Discovery – 8.30 pm On May 31, 2009, Air France Flight 447 will depart from Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport. The final destination: Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Three hours and six minutes after take-off, nothing is heard from the Airbus A330 and its 228 passengers. The device has crashed, but where? The search for AF447 took almost two years in total, culminating in the discovery of the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder. What ultimately caused the crash?

Dracula

Start season 1

BBC First – 9pm The series Dracula takes place in the year 1897. English lawyer Jonathan Harker leaves for Transylvania to meet a new client: Count Dracula. But no sooner has he crossed the threshold of the castle than he has the earl’s teeth set in his neck. The bloodthirsty creep has only one goal: to conquer Victorian London with his canines.

Dracula. © netflix



Magnum PI

Start season 4

Net5 – 9.25 pm In this American drama series, private detective Thomas is called in by a single mother, who disappears without a trace not much later. It soon becomes apparent that the lady witnessed a murder and is now being hunted by the two perpetrators. Meanwhile, his sidekick Higgins has other things on her mind: she finds herself floating in the waters of MI6 when she decides to intervene against a theft in Kenya.

Magnum PI © imdb



moonshiners

Start season 10

Discovery – 9.30 pm This American drama series is about two men who illegally produce alcohol. While corona has plunged the world into a deep crisis, the virus means for the moonshiners good news: the lousy American economy has exploded the demand for cheap spirits. But to meet the new demand, the clandestine distillers have to develop new methods. Mike and Jerry try to ramp up production with a still used in professional distilleries. Can they beat the competition with this?

moonshiners © Discovery



Line of Duty

Start season 5

BBC First – 11pm Steve and Kate frown when a police transport of seized heroin is ambushed. One officer survives the brutal robbery, which immediately rings all kinds of alarm bells. Because why did the robbers let this agent live? After some detective work, the duo discovers that the robbery could also be an undercover operation. But one that went horribly wrong.

Watch all our videos about the latest movies and series here: