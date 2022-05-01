Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Sunday 1 May. View the full TV guide here.

Alaska: The Next Generation

New season

National Geographic – 8pm No hot water, no electricity and certainly no internet; also in the third season of Alaska: The Next Generation some participants trade in modern convenience to start a new life in Alaska. But how do you build in the icy freezing cold and in the middle of nowhere a house without electricity?

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Veronica – 8 p.m. Scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) reluctantly works for the Galactic Empire on a devastating superweapon: the Death Star† When he finds out what the Empire's plans are with the weapon, he informs the Resistance. A group of rebels, which Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) joins, revolts and wants to plan for the Death Star to steal.

Postcode Lottery One against 50

New season

RTL 4 – 8 p.m. Although the corona rules have almost disappeared, RTL 4 will not return to One against 100† A boost for the candidates: to take home the money, ‘only’ fifty opponents need to be eliminated. The guideline: two instead of the standard three escapes.

Caroline Tensen presents One against 50. © RTL4



Farmer seeks wife

NPO 1 – 8.25 pm The colorful candidate Maud from Heemstede yearns for love and has shown in recent weeks that she is fully committed to the silent Evert. But Maud has competition from Nans, who also sees a good future in dairy farming in the Ruinerwold in Drenthe. But who will it be?

Undercover in the Netherlands

SBS6 – 8.30 pm Earning some extra money is anything but self-evident in an illegal brothel in Breda; instead of being able to pocket the money, the often still young women have to hand over half of their money to their pimp. Alberto Stegeman intervenes and confronts the owner of the brothel.

