These are the recommendations for Saturday 8 January.











Cash desk

Start season 37

NPO 1 – 7.07 pm Kicks according to a familiar recipe Cash desk the new season with the Belbus special. Together with Amber Kortzorg, the intrepid Ciana Mayam looks back on the most striking and bizarre items of the past year. Like the absurd story of Nadia and Vincent, who ordered a new spiral staircase for a huge amount, but after three months still had to climb the construction ladder. What went wrong here?

I do not know

Start season 11

RTL 4 – 8 p.m. Just go for it: replacing Linda de Mol as presenter of the knowledge quiz she devised. Beau van Erven Dorens had big shoes to fill. But despite the TV queen’s absence, he was in place from the very first episode. Tonight again three celebrities and a pack of students will compete for honor and a large bag of money.

Presenter Beau van Erven Dorens in I know a lot.



Gort over the border

Start season 6

NPO 2 – 8.35 pm Wine virtuoso Ilja Gort will once again stay within the French borders this season and will start his road trip in the Camargue. In this immense swamp area in the southern French Rhone Delta you will not only find the famous grey-white horses, pink flamingos, salt flats and rice fields, but also kilometers of vines. But what makes the grape from this area so special?

Cross the border. © AVROTROS



Matthijs continues

Start season 3

NPO 1 – 9.40 pm After the New Year’s Eve special, in which he dived into French song together with Snollebollekes frontman Rob Kemps and a number of chanson enthusiasts, Matthijs will go solo again for the next ten weeks. Well, solo? Also in this third season, a colorful (musical) company is joining us, which are often not afraid to grab the microphone for a performance lesson for advanced players.

Coast Guard: Mission Critical

New show

Veronica – 7:05 PM Drug smuggling, human trafficking, containers knocked off a ship or a leaking sailboat; the US Coast Guard, for good or ill, fishes thousands of people out of the ocean every year. In this first episode, the USCG Air Station Miami team faces the near-impossible task of finding a missing fishing boat in the Atlantic Ocean.

