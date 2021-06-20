What to see tonight on TV, guide to programming and scheduling of today’s television evening 20 June 2021, Su Rai 1 Story of Nilde, Rai 2 Delitti in Paradiso, Canale5 Conta su me, Italy 1 Colorado, Rai3 Kilimanjaro Let’s see in detail all the programs of the main networks with the guide of Solodonna

In the updated schedule of tonight’s programs, of the guide of Solodonna: what we can choose?

Let’s see together the programming of major television networks of today, June 20, 2021, following ours evening TV guide.

For the films we recommend: Ayala – The unnamed daughter up Rai Movie, Legitimate Offense – While She Was Out up Sky, A summer in Capri up Rai Premium Besides Revenge: one love story up Network 4. The proposals for the evening, however, do not end here ..

What to see on TV tonight

Read also: Tonight on TV

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on TV, Sunday 20 June 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 – 21:30 – Story of Nilde (Documentary)

Tell the Story of Nilde Iotti from‘Constituent Assembly of 1946 at his election of President of the Chamber of Deputies in 1979. In the docufilm there are archive images and testimonies of important political exponents, including the President emeritus Giorgio Napolitano, Marisa Malagoli Togliatti is the former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato.

Rai 2 – 21:05 – Crimes in Paradise (Tv Series)



An excellent British policeman, Richard Poole, is shipped to a Caribbean island, Saint – Marie, to solve a mysterious murder. Richard he finds himself working in a totally different situation from his usual one and with a new and brilliant partner Camille Bordy, despite everything, he will always manage to be up to it and will solve all the cases that arise.

Rai 4 21:30 – Sei still qui – I Still See You (Film)

Rai 3 21:20 – Kilimanjaro (Documentary)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Ayla – The nameless daughter (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – A summer in capri (Film)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 – 9.30 pm – Revenge: a love story (Film)

The film is set in Canada on July 4, 1996. Teena Maguire and his daughter 12-year-old Bethel, are attacked shortly after midnight, on their way home. Teena is raped, while the girl manages to hide and is saved. Teena goes into a coma. When he resumes he begins to fight for justice, but the guilty ones are all acquitted. The police officer John Dromoor, who was the first to go to the scene of the accident, begins to investigate to do justice to the woman …

Channel 5 – 9:32 pm – Count on me (Movie)

Lenny is a thirty-year-old man, the son of an illustrious cardiologist, who has never had any problem spending the family’s money, until his father blocks his funds and forces him to take care of a young teenager suffering from a serious illness. Lenny, at first, is interested in the young man only for his own convenience, but soon he will become fond of the boy …

Italy 1 – 21:23 – Colorado (tv program)

Colorado comic variety, which this year accomplishes 20 years, to celebrate this important anniversary, it has many new features in store. The management is once again entrusted to Paolo Ruffini, next to him will return Belen Rodriguez who will also be the protagonist of some gags together with the comedians of the program …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:30 – Let’s break them down – Who wanted the Cosa Nostra massacres (Tv program)

Massimo Giletti, he has been under guard for about a year for being threatened by the mafia, but despite this he continues his inquiries into the Cosa Nostra …