Jamie: together at Christmas – Christmas special
While one with a red face stands crying between the burnt potato croquettes, overcooked broccoli and chewy turkey, the other in a party dress puts one perfectly balanced dish after another on the table. Jamie Oliver is one of the latter category. To ensure that our Christmas is also stress-free, he gives us some much-needed tips and tricks in this two-part special.
Soups, sauces and stews: they only deserve a wreath once they have bay leaves. Warm and woody, that’s how chefs describe the taste. But it may cost a bit. Sometimes even eight hundred euros per kilo. But you can buy whole laurel plants for next to nothing. And that’s crazy. The Inspection Service would like to know how it is possible that laurel in a bag is very expensive. A tasty story about golden hands in the laurel harvest.
Rob de Nijs – It’s been great
He was on stage for sixty years, until Parkinson’s disease made it impossible to perform any longer. Last June, Rob de Nijs gave his farewell concert in a packed Ziggo Dome, performing his hits like Malle Babbe and Scared heart performed for the last time. He received musical help from Trijntje Oosterhuis, Waylon and Paskal Jakobsen, among others.
2Doc: The new greatness case
Russian teenager Anya’s life changes overnight in March 2018 when she is arrested along with nine other youths on suspicion of forming an extremist group with plans to overthrow the government. The new greatness case analyzes how these perfectly normal young people with modest dreams for the future were cunningly lured into a trap by the Russian security service FSB.
Horizon line – movie premiere
Veronica Superguide Score: ★★★
Because of a friend’s wedding, Sara (Allison Williams) returns to the beautiful island of Martinique, where she once left her ex Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) heartbroken. After an awkward reunion, they end up together in a small plane on their way to the party. When the pilot succumbs to a heart attack at sea, they must fend for themselves. Nice to see that a shipwreck story unfolds in a plane, especially because the possibilities that this offers are used well. The couple improvises from one disaster to the next and it never gets boring. Another story is exciting: the developments are just a bit too absurd for that.
