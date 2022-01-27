Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Thursday 27 January.











Inspection Service of Value

NPO 3 – 8.25 pm Pâté, very luxurious and delicious. But not far from the pâté is the sausage spread. Also such a brownish-pink meat spread. And in terms of ingredients almost identical to the pâté. Only much cheaper. How is that possible? The Inspection Service about the difference between the affordable tubs of spreadable sausage and the pricey slices of pâté.

frontline

New season

NPO 2 – 8.26 pm Hoedspruit, South Africa. This small town on the edge of the Kruger Park has quickly turned into a five-star resort, full of restaurants, souvenir shops and real estate agencies that sell great promise. For relatively little money you can buy land and luxury villas here, surrounded by nature and wild animals. A paradise for those who can afford it. Bram Vermeulen goes in search of what lies behind that green dream. See also The UAE is a member of the International Navy for the third time in a row

Bram Vermeulen in Frontline. © VPRO



Sip too much?

Net5 – 8.30 p.m. The Dutch woman likes a nice glass of wine. For women, seven glasses a week means you are already known as an alcoholic. Are we in the Netherlands one of those drinking troughs? And don’t we all drink too much? In Sip too much? Merel Westrik dives with a number of famous guests into the sometimes shocking world of our alcohol consumption.

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels

National Geographic – 10 p.m. With a height of 828 meters (excluding antennas), the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai towers above everything and everyone. In comparison: the Eiffel Tower measures ‘only’ 317 meters, the Rotterdam Euromast a laughable 185 meters. But which architectural feats have ensured that the colossus does not tip over?

The First 48

New season

Crime + Investigation – 10 p.m. It’s an unwritten rule with homicide officers: if you don’t solve a case within the first 48 hours, your chances of getting the perpetrator behind bars are halved. The Gwinnett County police have to work hard when two young men are liquidated in their car. See also INSS: what is the disability benefit? When am I entitled?

We Are Lady Parts

NPO 3 – 11.14 pm The somewhat drowsy student and guitar teacher Amina is diligently looking for a man, but that doesn’t exactly go smoothly. The British punk band Lady Parts, consisting of Muslim women Saira, Ayesha, Momtaz and Bisma, is now looking for a lead guitarist. They set their sights on Amina, but she suffers from stage fright. However, the ladies are not going to let that stop them.

An image from We Are Lady Parts. © imdb



