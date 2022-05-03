Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Tuesday 3 May. View the full TV guide here.

fatal love

New program

NPO 3 – 8.25 pm After she already made a series about domestic violence for Net5 in 2020, Olcay Gulsen dives in fatal love in the world of psychological and physical partner violence. And that is badly needed, because the number of violent incidents within a relationship has doubled in the past two (corona) years. How can a relationship derail to the point of violence?

Selma’s War

NPO 2 – 8.28 pm Under the pseudonym Marga van der Kuit, resistance woman Selma van de Perre traveled around town and country during the Second World War to deliver packages. Her delivery service went well until she ran into a lamp in 1944 and ended up in Ravensbrück concentration camp. She survived the atrocities by remaining in her role well after the war. In Selma’s War The now 99-year-old Selma returns with Philip Freriks to her places of memory. See also Belgium and the Netherlands remove all Kinder chocolate from the shelves, Ferrero factory in Belgium closed

An image from Selma’s war. /



Say Yes to the Dress: Dubai

TLC – 8.30pm Where better to bring wedding fairy tales to life than in the cradle by thousand and one nights† The Say Yes to the Dress†franchise is therefore expanding to the Middle East, where Lebanese stylist Khalil Zein helps Dubai’s brides find the perfect dress. In this first episode, the Dutch Annabel goes in search of her wedding dress. But can it be found in Khalil’s glittery paradise?

joker

Veronica – 8.30 pm Gotham, 1980s. The unstable Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown during the day and performs as a clown at night stand up comedian† Without success. He is ignored, bullied and even mistreated. As a result, he begins to lose his grip on reality. He develops an alter ego to cope with reality: the joker†

An image from Joker. © AP



Bargain Block

See also "Haaland can wait for Barça" New series

Discovery – 9.30 pm Designer Keith Bynum and carpenter Evan Thomas team up to buy up neglected homes in Detroit’s run-down neighborhoods, reroof and paint them for little money, and then sell them again. The two mainly do this with their two pairs of right hands and second-hand items, so that the refurbished house is also accessible for starters.

Watch all our videos about the latest movies and series here: