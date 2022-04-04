Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Monday 3 April. View the full TV guide here.

Expedition Netherlands

New program

NPO 2 – 6.30 pm Regional reporters from different broadcasters dive into a variety of topics Expedition Netherlands† They look for sensational and moving stories around these themes. And so they paint their own image of the Netherlands. What are the differences between the provinces? And what keeps people busy?

Stay of execution

RTL 4 – 8.30 pm Life seems to smile on Marjo for years. But when she is scammed by her ex-husband and then loses her job, she finds herself in serious financial trouble. She is left alone with a large debt and monthly payments that she cannot possibly get together. Martijn and his team are flown in to ensure that Marjo does not lose the roof over her head. See also Tamudo, about Flores: "He bet to death for me, my life changed"

Presenter Martijn Krabbé in Postponement of Execution. © RTL



Young Sheldon

Comedy Central – 8.30pm It’s not exactly easy for an exceptionally bright kid to grow up in a place like East Texas, where church and… American football dominate. Sheldon Cooper’s family therefore does everything they can to help the demanding boy, but it is mainly the level-headed Meemaw who supports him in all the challenges he faces in the real world.

Travel Waes: Flanders

NPO 3 – 10.01 pm Tom Waes was just not on the plane in March 2020 when the pandemic started. But a TV season without Travel Waes did not go in with the Belgians. And so the world traveler traveled through the Flemish country in a special series. His first stop: West Flanders. Here Tom visits a man who single-handedly put together a replica of a tank from the First World War.

The evening show stand-ups

NPO 1 – 10.11 pm After five weeks on the late evening, presenter Arjen Lubach is off for a week. In his place, two comedians will give their views on the news in the coming week, including Pieter Derks, Martijn Koning and Raoul Heertje. See also 50 Years of Pocket Calculators: Harbinger of the Personal Computer

Watch all our videos about the latest movies and series here: