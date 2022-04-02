Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Saturday 2 April. View the full TV guide here.

Coppens Code: the revenge of the Belgians

New season

SBS6 – 8.30 p.m. After the Flemish brothers Staf and Mathias Coppens managed to scare their well-known compatriots with their escape rooms, it was the turn of famous Dutch people last year. And with success, because there is a new season. Their first victims: Which of the 3panel members Britt Dekker and Martien Meiland against I believe in mestars Rutger van Barneveld and René le Blanc.

Hidden past

NPO 2 – 8.40 pm Paul de Leeuw may have lived in Amsterdam for years, but his roots lie in the Maasstad. It is therefore not surprising that his family tree, through a special story loaded with art and wealth, leads him to the Rotterdam of his youth. But there, his history takes a turn to the south, where his ancestors had to flee for their lives. See also Western secret services: What chances does Russia have in the large-scale attack on Kyiv?

Paul de Leeuw in Hidden Past. © NTR



Impossible Duets

New season

SBS6 – 9.30 p.m. A duet with a singing colleague is easily arranged. But what if the other half of the duo lives or has died overseas? By using modern technology! And so a number of Dutch singers sing a duet again with a once unreachable artist in this second season.

The contestants of the first season of Impossible Duets. © William Rutten



I leave

New season

NPO 1 – 9.30 pm Gerard and Denise seem to have their affairs in order. Gerard is a firefighter in the Gooise Bussum and Denise works in the local catering industry. But since the birth of son Stein, things have not been going well in terms of health; only in the Portuguese sun does Denise feel good. And so the trio leaves for Alcantarilha, where they want to convert a dilapidated farmhouse into a guest house.

Gerard, Denise and their son Stein in Ik depart. © AVROTROS



The Long Call

NPO 2 – 11.17 pm See also Video | The fans of Querétaro and Atlas star in the most violent episode in Mexican soccer About twenty years ago, gay detective Matthew Venn was chased out of religious North Devon. When his father dies and the body of an unknown man is washed ashore, Matthew returns against his will to the village of his nightmares. Not everyone is waiting for his arrival.

Watch all our videos about the latest movies and series here: