All you need is love – Christmas special

Christmas Eve without Robert ten Brink can be compared to a Christmas dinner without Viennetta or a tree without balls. Pretty okay, but not complete. And so the night before Christmas is once again all about true love, heartwarming reunions and romantic surprises. ‘Dr. Love’ travels city and country again to bring lovers together. Because no one wants to be alone at Christmas.

André Rieu celebrates Christmas in London – Christmas special

From a Wembley Arena filled to the brim and decorated with trees, balls, lights and garlands, violin virtuoso André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra make London vibrate to its musical foundations. In a colorful, long mix of traditional Christmas songs, romantic waltzes and festive sing-alongs, Leonard Cohens, among others, pass by Hallelujahthe gospel classic The Holy City and the immersive Concierto de Aranjuez the review.

Christmas with the Meiland family – Christmas special

Waves, captain’s dinners and packs of American retirees. There are few winter scenes in this Christmas special; the Meilandjes will not trade Noordwijk for the Lappish or French snow this Christmas, but float towards the sun during a cruise across the Mediterranean Sea. The boarding point is Barcelona, ​​where the family immediately turns up on the Ramblas to make the credit card flutter.

The Meiland family in Christmas with the Meiland family. © Talpa TV



Shared smarts

Whoever wants to nap right through Christmas Eve is with Shared Smart to the wrong address. The theater show by the queen of Dutch cabaret (Brigitte Kaandorp) and the empress of Dutch chanson (Jenny Arean) is noisy and boisterous. With two extraordinary voices, one like a hurricane in August, the other like a blackbird in May, the two comedians give a masterclass in song, love and fun.

Jenny Arean and Brigitte Kaandorp in ‘Shared Smart’. © Ben van Duin



Christmas duets – Christmas special

Death, division, loneliness… Following Jan Terlouw, this time Stef Bos casts the themes of the past year in a new version of the old Christmas story and brings it to life from a picturesque Loenen aan de Vecht. His story is musically framed by the sounds of Edsilia Rombley, who sings the greatest Christmas classics from the Grote Kerk together with Diggy Dex, Frank Boeijen, Berget Lewis and Desray.