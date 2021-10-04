Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for tonight here every morning. These are the recommendations for Monday 4 October.











Freeks Jungle School

New show

NPO 3 – 5.50 pm Animal guru Freek Vonk stays close to home for a change and teaches from the studio about his favorite animals. This first episode focuses on the slipperiest vampires in the animal kingdom: leeches.

Buy without looking

RTL 4 – 8.30 pm Iris and Thom live in a rented apartment in Tilburg, but they have to move out soon. The search for a new home is difficult. The twenty-somethings have a lot of wishes and Iris is very unsure about what is most important to her. Can Alex find a nice house for the two?

Francis and Robin bought their dream home in the previous episode. © Videostill



70 years of TV: Special College Tour

College Tour celebrates 70 years of television with an interview with the ‘Picasso of the tech world’ Evan Spiegel, CEO and founder of the popular app Snapchat. He talks to students about the future of television, content and the growing influence of social media.

Postcode Lottery Deal or No Deal

New season

RTL 5 – 22.00 After yesterday’s VIP episode, 24 candidates are eager to be selected and take a seat next to presenter Buddy Vedder. It is up to the player to clear as many boxes with low amounts as possible.

pugly

NPO 3 – 22.55 They look to be eaten, the little pugs with their flat faces. But their popularity also has a less cozy side. Due to the high demand, the dog has now been bred to be broken. Blanche has started Pugalug shelter to restore damaged ‘pugs’.

Watch all our videos about the latest movies and series here: