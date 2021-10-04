In the schedule for this evening, October 4th 2021, what to see on TV? Let’s find out with Solodonna’s guide: On Rai 1: Porta a Porta, Rai 3: Males against females, Channel 5: Big Brother Vip, La7: Special Tg La 7. Below are the programs broadcast for the major networks.

Below we attach the guide from Solodonna to TV programs, what to choose tonight?

Let's consult ours TV Guide, of today October 4, 2021 to be able to choose the best programs and films. Among all we point out: Special TG La 7 on The 7 and Fourth republic on Rete4. For movies Hostile area on Sky, For a Few Dollars More on Rai Movie e Creed II on Tv8.

What to see on TV tonight

Let's find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, Monday 4 October 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 21:30 – Porta a Porta (News)

Door to Door special election: program in collaboration with the Tg1 conducted by Bruno Vespa in the early evening to comment on the results of the administrative elections.

Rai2 21:20 – Those on Mondays (Film)

Rai 3 21:20 – Males against females (News)

Rai Movie 21:10 – For a few dollars more (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – Kate Fforde: A heritage of love (Film)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:25 – Fourth republic (News)

The program deals with the most important current affairs, politics and economics issues and analyzes, with guests present in the studio, the major events that happen and affect our country. Leads the program Nicola Porro.

Channel 5 21:39 – Big Brother Vip (Reality)

Also this evening Alfonso Signorini will connect with the home of the Big Brother Vip. In the last episode, the least voted VIP was Andrea Casalino who has come out of the House for good. The competitors nominated for this new episode are instead Amedeo Goria, David, Nicola Pisu and Sami Youssef, also this week the least voted tenant will be released.

In the episode we will talk again about the story born between Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulù Selassiè which, however, seems to be in crisis. Manuel always tries to dodge the kisses of Lulu, the swimmer claims that her lipstick is to blame, he doesn’t want to get his lips dirty. Could this be the real reason for his estrangement ?!

Probably we will also talk about the life and family of the sisters Selassiè who in recent days has been overwhelmed by disconcerting news: their father is in prison and apparently they are not princesses at all …

Italy 1 21:26 – Mister Land – The great tale of the unknown (documentary)

Program dedicated to the unknown. Aurora Ramazzotti And Alvin lead us to discover places and protagonists of stories and legends that will leave you breathless …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Special TG La 7 (News)

Special Tg La 7: program conducted by Enrico Mentana which will follow the progress of the administrative elections live.