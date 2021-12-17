What to see on TV tonight, December 17, 2021, On Rai 1 The Voice Senior, Rai 2 The mystery of the house of time, Rai 3 Sergio Marchionne; Channel 5 Big Brother Vip; Italy 1 Le Iene present: Two years of Covid Let’s see what other programs will be broadcast on other television networks with the guide of Solodonna

Below we report the programming and schedules of the various broadcasters, what we can see this evening on TV?

Let’s find out together, on the tv guide of Solodonna which reports i more enjoyable and engaging programs from the major television networks of today, December 10, 2021.

Among all we point out: for the films Bohemian Rhapsody on Rai Movie, Reflections of fear on Rai 4, Curious on Sky. The list of evening programs continues:

What to see on TV tonight

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, Friday 17 December 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 21:25 – The Voice Senior (Show)

The Friday evening appointment with The Voice Senior led by Antonella Clerici. In the armchairs, for “auditions in the dark”, as always they will be seated Orietta Berti, Clementino, Gigi D’Alessio and Loredana Bertè.

In the last episode the judges were also called to recognize the voice of Iva Zanicchi, initially not recognized by the Bertè. It cannot be ruled out that this evening there will be a new guest, perhaps another singer from the 25 Big, which will arrive in February in San Remo.

Rai 2 21:20 – The mystery of the house of time (Film)

Lewis Barnavelt he is a young orphan who finds himself having to live with his uncle. But soon he will discover that his uncle is quite another person from what he claims to be and will have to deal with an unexpected reality and with a clock, hidden in the walls of the house, which seems to be capable of changing the fate of the world … .

Rai 4 21:20 – Reflections of fear ( Movie)

Movie) Rai 3 21:25 – Sergio Marchionne (documentary)

Rai Movie 21:10 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – Blanca (Tv series)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:20 Fourth Degree (News)

Current affairs and journalistic in-depth television program that analyzes the facts of some unsolved detective stories of the most recent news. They lead the program Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero.

Channel 5 21:45 – Big Brother Vip (Reality)

Continue the appointment with Big Brother Vip on Friday evening. After the announcement of the closure of the broadcast a March 2022, three new tenants will arrive, among them will be the actress Eva Grimaldi who in an interview has already confirmed his participation in the reality show. Another new entry could be an ex of Men and women And Temptation Island; according to the rumors circulating in social networks it could be Alessandro Basciano.

During the episode there will also be the final decisions of who wants to stay or leave the house. The two competitors most willing to abandon the program seem to be Manila Nazzaro And Aldo Montano.

Italy 1 21:18 – The Hyenas present: Two years of Covid (Variety)

They come back on prime time Italy One Hyenas. This year the program doubles the appointment: there will in fact be an evening on Tuesday led by Nicola Savino with the participation of ten great women, who will alternate alongside him from episode to episode. While on Friday there will be a male trio consisting of Giulio Golia, Matteo Viviani and Filippo Roma and a trio of women formed by Veronica Ruggeri, Nina Palmieri and Roberta Rei …

This evening’s special Hyenas: Two years of Covid is led by Gaetano Pecoraro and takes stock of how the coronavirus has been dealt with in our country and, through unpublished interviews, images and testimonies, we will see how it has managed to change our lives …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Live Propaganda (Film)

Live propaganda it is a television type show Talk show conducted by Diego Bianchi “Zoro”