Exclusive: Behind the doors of Noordeinde Palace

NPO 1 – 6.10 pm A lot of work is done all year round in Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. Not only by Willem-Alexander and Máxima, but also by ladies-in-waiting, chamberlains, the grand master and the military house. Jan Slagter takes a look and soon discovers that the palace is more than an exceptional workplace.

Unexpected: Teenage & Pregnant

TLC – 7pm "No one ever told me that you could actually get pregnant that easily," said sixteen-year-old Lilly in season one of Unexpected† Fortunately, she has now learned a lot more in that area. In the fifth season, she moves into a house of her own with boyfriend Lawrence and children. But this new freedom also comes with a lot of stress.

VT living in love with your house again

SBS6 – 7.30 pm Martijn has lived in a single-family home in Vianen for twelve years and the interior is completely to his taste: brown. The table, the cupboard, the curtains; everything is brown. When Marjolein moves in with him, she has one requirement: no more brown furniture. And the VT Wonen team is called in for this.

Killing Eve

NPO 3 – 8.19 p.m. In the fourth and final season of Killing Eve, Villanelle has decided to radically change her life in the hope that Eve will forgive her for her wrongdoings. Meanwhile, Eve has something else on her mind: she’s on a revenge mission and determined to expose the Twelve and take them out once and for all. Her only lead is a woman named Helene, but where is she?

A program about the eighties

NPO 3 – 9.45 pm 'Hunger' is a word you were not allowed to use at the dinner table in the 1980s. Hungry? The children in Africa are just hungry. That had become clear from the images on television and songs on the radio. In this latest episode, an Ethiopian cook who spent his early years in the Netherlands in the Gooi, takes a look at clichés about hungry Ethiopians and his wealthy friends in the Gooi.

