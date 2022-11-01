House for Sale – first episode

From a 26-under-one hairdresser in Lelystad to a houseboat in Amsterdam or a big villa in ‘t Gooi: in House for Sale a large group opens the doors of their house for sale. Because what makes their house so special? And why is there a sign in the garden anyway? The not always nuanced Maxim Hartman provides appropriate commentary.

One of the houses from ‘House for Sale’. © PowNed



As Good as It Gets

Veronica Superguide Score: ★★★★★

Cynical writer Melvin (Jack Nicholson) hates everything and everyone. The only one who survives his tirades is his regular waitress Carol (Helen Hunt), with whom he is secretly in love. Of course, Melvin thaws in the course of this comedy, so much so that the homophobe eventually gets on well with gay neighbor Simon (Greg Kinnear). Jack Nicholson's gross insults and blunt behavior are to scream, but just as often the film goes for the sensitive string. The scenario chooses the safe route just too often.

Urk! – starts season 7

The sixth season has just come to an end or the cameras are already getting ready for a brand new season. Once again we follow a number of striking Urkers during their daily activities. Among them are the twins Keuters, who managed to get pregnant almost at the same time. Meanwhile, Mathilde and friend Michael are already gnawing on rusk with blue mice: on October 12 they became the proud parents of Jason Menning. Gerda and Klaas are preparing for their first child.

Albert and Jacomien from the series ‘Urk!’. © DPG Media



Inside Man

Veronica Superguide Score: ★★★★

Fans of director Lee, hoping for a personal film about racial relations, will find little in this traditional bank robbery film, except for a few small scenes. These moments give it more meaning than the average genre film. For the rest, Lee proves that he can make very straightforward films. Police officer Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) must bring a bank robbery and hostage-taking to a successful conclusion. The pace and the excellent actors keep the tension going.

The state of the climate

A year after the climate summit in Glasgow and shortly before the one in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Saïda Maggé and weather guru Peter Kuipers Munneke are investigating what is currently going on with the climate. Because what is really going on with all this climate change? Answers are sought with a number of top experts, reports from home and abroad and augmented reality in the studio.