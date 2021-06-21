In the Palimpsest of this evening, June 21st 2021, what to see on TV ?, let’s find out with the guide of Solodonna: On Rai 1 Euro 2020: Finalndia – Belgium, Channel 5 Mr Wrong, Italy 1 La Furia dei Titani, La7: Hunting Hitler. Below are the programs broadcast for the major networks.

Below we attach the guide of Solodonna to TV programs, what to choose tonight ?

We consult there our evening TV guide, of today June 21, 2021 to be able to choose the best programs and films. Among all we point out: for the films, My life is a zoo on Nove, Laurence Anyways up Sky is For a bunch of dollars up Rai Movie. For the series Gomorrah – the series up Tv8 and Hawaii Five -0 up Rai 2 .Continue the list of other interesting programs …

What to see on TV tonight

Let’s find out which films and which programs to see together tonight on tv, Monday 21 June 2021.



Tonight on Rai

Rai 1 20:30 – Euro 2020: Finland – Belgium (Sport)

Read also: Tonight on TV

Third match for the group stage between Finland is Belgium, the commentary is entrusted to Enzo Capuano is Bruno Giordano

Rai2 21:20 – Hawaii Five -0 (TV series)

Rai 3 21:20 – Report (News)

Rai Movie 21:10 – For a fistful of dollars (Film)

Rai Premium 21:20 – The investigations of Lolita Lobosco (Film)

Tonight on TV on Mediaset

Network 4 21:26 Fourth Republic (Talk Show)

Program now in its third edition, of genre Talk show which airs on Network 4 every Monday in prime time, conducted by Nicola Porro

Channel 5 21:33 – Mr Wrong – Lessons of love (Soap opera)

Irem and Yesim they meet at the Cage to have lunch together, each of the two with a very specific purpose: Irem wants to ascertain whether between Ozgur is Ezgi something important has been born, Yesim wants to impress Ozan.

Italy 1 21:22 – The Fury of the Titans (Film)

Perseus, the son of Zeus, ten years after the battle against Kraken he lives a quiet life in a fishing village, where he raises cattle, fishes and raises his son alone Helius, but he does not know how far away a hard war is starting again between Gods is Titans. The Gods they have weakened due to men who have stopped praying and being devoted to him and are therefore losing control of the Titans Led by Kronos. Perseus will thus find himself having to abandon his peaceful life to return to fighting …

Tonight on TV on the other channels

La7 21:15 – Hunting Hitler (Documentary)

History has it that Hitler committed suicide with his wife Eva Braun. But from the documents some documents that the FBI has recently made it public, it seems that Hitler never shot himself …