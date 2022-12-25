Tonight in Milan: previews, guests (cast), how many episodes and streaming of Alberto Angela’s program

Tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Stanotte a Milano will be broadcast, an evening event with Alberto Angela who will take us to places of art and tell us the story of a city after sunset. when the absence of crowds and tourists leaves room for more intimate and intimate details and suggestions. But also a journey through the history of the city, former capital of the Roman Empire, a proud medieval municipality and one of the most splendid lordships with the Visconti and Sforza. But let’s see all the previews together.

Advances

Along this itinerary there are the most representative places of Milanese life today, such as the Central Station, the Galleria, the Navigli and the skyscrapers which have redesigned the skyline in recent decades. Starting from the main spire of the Cathedral, just below the Madonnina, Alberto travels through the city at night, to discover the more or less hidden treasures of the Lombard capital: from the stage of the Teatro alla Scala to the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio, from the Pinacoteca di Brera to the Library Ambrosiana, custodian of Leonardo’s priceless Codex Atlanticus.

A journey through art that takes the viewer in front of the Last Supper and among the “Seven Heavenly Palaces”, up to the gigantic installation by Anselm Kiefer, kept in the Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, and among the futurists of the Museo del Novecento.

Tonight in Milan: guests and cast

But who are Alberto Angela’s guests (cast) in Tonight in Milan? To accompany the divulger also the story of great guests, who live in Milan and who have a special relationship with this city. They are: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Javier Zanetti. Everyone joins him in drawing a portrait of the city and its evolution over the years. Giancarlo Giannini, a permanent presence in the specials of “Stanotte” this time plays the Milanese poet Alessandro Manzoni. Sonia Bergamasco gives voice and face to the poetess of the Navigli, Alda Merini. The principal dancers of the Teatro alla Scala Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko dance on the unusual stage of the scenography workshops in the former Ansaldo factories. Elio with his musicians pays homage to the song by Enzo Jannacci; Malika Ayane is the protagonist of an intense musical performance in the Gallery.

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Tonight in Milan on Rai 1? In all, only one episode will be broadcast. The one scheduled tonight, 25 December 2022, from 21.25 to 00.05. The total duration will therefore be approximately 160 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight in Milan on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.