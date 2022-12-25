Tonight in Milan: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Tonight in Milan, Alberto Angela’s program broadcast on Rai 1? We tell you right away: a single episode will be broadcast in all. The one scheduled tonight, 25 December 2022, from 21.25 to 00.05. The total duration will therefore be approximately 160 minutes. Where to see Tonight in Milan on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it that allows you to view and review the various programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Guests and cast

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Tonight in Milan, but who are the guests (cast) of Alberto Angela’s program? To accompany the divulger also the story of great guests, who live in Milan and who have a special relationship with this city. They are: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Javier Zanetti. Everyone joins him in drawing a portrait of the city and its evolution over the years. Giancarlo Giannini, a permanent presence in the specials of “Stanotte” this time plays the Milanese poet Alessandro Manzoni. Sonia Bergamasco gives voice and face to the poetess of the Navigli, Alda Merini. The principal dancers of the Teatro alla Scala Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Andrijashenko dance on the unusual stage of the scenography workshops in the former Ansaldo factories. Elio with his musicians pays homage to the song by Enzo Jannacci; Malika Ayane is the protagonist of an intense musical performance in the Gallery.