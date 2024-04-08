Tonight everything is possible 2024: previews, guests, cast and games for today, April 8th

Tonight, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 2, Tonight everything is possible, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino, will be broadcast. In the cast of the programme, now in its tenth edition this year, there are four “musketeers” alongside De Martino: the confirmed Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni will be joined by Herbert Ballerina and Giovanni Esposito. Vincenzo De Lucia also confirmed, with his now iconic imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples is filled again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, showbiz personalities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show's rehearsals. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Previews: cast, guests and today's games

“M'ama non m'ama” will be the theme of the second appointment with the new season of Tonight everything is possible, the comedy show hosted by Stefano De Martino, broadcast on Monday 8 April at 9.20pm on Rai 2. Guests – in addition to Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni, Herbert Ballerina, Giovanni Esposito and Vincenzo De Lucia – also Max Giusti, Bianca Guaccero, Maria Sole Pollio and Mara Maionchi, who will find himself faced with his imitation done by Vincenzo De Lucia (who, during the episode, he will also imitate Maria De Filippi). There are many new games that will involve guests, in addition to the iconic “Tilted Room”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast every Monday at 9.30 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.