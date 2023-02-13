Everything is possible tonight: previews, guests, cast and games for today, February 13th

This evening, Monday 13 February 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 2, everything is possible tonight is broadcast, the successful comedy show created in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy, hosted by Stefano De Martino. Confirmed in the cast of the program Biagio Izzo, Francesco Paolantoni and Vincenzo De Lucia with his imitations. The Rai Auditorium in Naples fills up again, every Monday, with joy and laughter thanks to the guests – comedians, actors, celebrities, old and new friends – ready to play and have fun with the show’s rehearsals. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Sneak peeks: cast, guests and today’s games

Each episode has a different theme and this edition, starting on the eve of Valentine’s Day, begins with Step in love. Guests: Fabio Caressa, Max Giusti, Francesco Procopio, Nathalie Guetta, Cristiano Caccamo, Samira Lui. The first characters to whom Vincenzo De Lucia dedicates his imitations are Maria De Filippi and Francesca Fagnani.

Among the games, in addition to the inevitable Stanza inclinata, icon of the program with improvised sketches on its 22.5-degree inclined floor, the great “classics” are back, such as Segui il labiale, Mimo senza fili and Rubagallina, but there is no lack of novelties , like The couple that explodes: the VIPs in the game must try to burst a balloon, in cahoots with those who flank them, using only body pressure. With no winners or losers, the only rule of the program remains unchanged: have fun, for evenings of light-heartedness and good humour.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tonight everything is possible on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast every Monday at 21.30 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.